“World War Z 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos starrer “World War Z” came in 2014 and performed very well at the box office.

“World War Z” is an apocalyptic horror film which revolves around zombie pandemic. It showcases the efforts of people to save the world from the attacks of zombies. Gerry Lane, a former investigator, struggles very hard to keep his family as well as others from the wrath of zombies. This action film is loosely based on Max Brooks’ novel of the same name.

This film succeeded in impressing the audience. The performance of the cast of the World War Z was appreciated by both audience and critics. It also received nominations for several prestigious awards in different categories.

It has been almost seven years since its release; fans are still wondering whether they would get a sequel or not. Let us check out the probability of the arrival of the sequel of “World War Z”.

Release date of “World War Z 2.”

In 2013, Paramount revealed that it would soon start working on the sequel. In 2015, the film was reported to be released on June 9, 2017. But in February 2017, Paramount announced that the film would not release before 2018. In 2019, the pre-production work of the film was stopped for several reasons. China has put a ban on films featuring zombies or ghosts and in this case, the film might have suffered huge losses. So this is also reported to be one of the major reasons for the shutdown of pre-production work.

The expected plot of “World War Z 2.”

In “World War Z”, Gerry Lane realized that zombies did not attack ill or crippled people so, the only option left for them was infecting themselves with disease-causing pathogens. People did it as the diseases with which they were infected, were curable.

If the sequel arrives, it may reveal how people finally get the world rid of zombies and restore its peace after this zombie apocalypse.

The cast of “World War Z 2.”

At present, there is no news of the arrival of the sequel, hence it is impossible to predict its cast. However, it is expected that we would again see Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos in the sequel.

