World War Z 2: Is The Zombie Apocalypse Sequel Releasing? Plot Details...
World War Z 2: Is The Zombie Apocalypse Sequel Releasing? Plot Details And More

By- Anish Yadav
It has been seven years since we last saw among the greatest zombie films World War Z. It’s been the quantity of time because Paramount Pictures is now developing the sequel World War Z 2. What is happening to this? Will it ever happen? The novel animated movie was a box office hit bagging about 500 million dollars globally. Fans aren’t only ready but are looking forward to a lot of the movie. Then why hasn’t it happened yet? There could be a lot of things. Here are all the details about it-

Release Date World War Z 2

The sequel was going to release in 2017, but it didn’t happen. The creation has not started so far. After that, everybody was expecting the shooting will begin in 2018 fall, but it did not. Because Brad Pitt had signed for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ Later, there was news because Paramount had put a halt in the creation, that the sequel postponed. Since the zombie film had been banned by China and creating a sequel can prove as the world’s biggest film marketplace is come in by China to be insecure.

Therefore, at this point, the remake can prove to be as dangerous as a zombie attack, however, we never know, and it might come back shortly.

Cast World War Z 2

When and if World War Z 2 happens, Brad Pitt will come into reprise his role as intrepid stunt fighter, the UN investigator, and Gerry Lane. Along with Pitt, Mireille Enos will also come back to the sequel. She played Gerry Lane’s wife. In a meeting with Digital Spy, Enos states she will be in the sequel. She proceeded to say that there was some and they don’t know the schedule, but the film will happen, and she’ll be in it. However, this was. We do know not or if she’ll follow the announcement four decades after. Surprisingly, there has never been any other casting news so far. So, it is tough to say who we’d see in World War Z 2.

Plot World War Z 2

The first portion of the film was on the bestselling novel of the same name as Max Brooks. Therefore, to predict the plot of the next part is a business. The movie’s storyline revolved around the primary character Gerry Lane and how he saved the world. We saw him putting his entire life on a bet to block the spread of the virus, which transformed the humans into zombies. At the end of the movie, he’d stated that there’s still much to be done! There are expectations of the exciting sequel as the novel contains a situation and zombies pandemic. There is loads of substance for the makers to make a sequel. There’s not an official trailer of the sequel as of now.

