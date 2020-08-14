Home Entertainment Will we ever get the season 5 of “The Good Place”? Recent...
Will we ever get the season 5 of “The Good Place”? Recent updates on its various essential details!!!!!

By- Simran Jaiswal
NBC’s fantasy-comedy television series, “The Good Place,” has created its own place in the hearts of its fans with its humor and unique plot. The first season of this series premiered in September 2016. Since then it has released four seasons. The fourth season of this series debuted on September 26, 2019 and concluded on January 30, 2020.

In the span of almost four years, this series has received innumerable prestigious awards and immense appreciation from both critics and audiences. It revolves around the afterlife where humans are sent to the “The Good Place” or “Bad Place” based on their deeds and actions that they conducted when they were alive. This series celebrates the development of a sense of responsibility, ethics and feeling of kindness towards others in life.

When will we get another season of “The Good Place”?

After the departure of the fourth season, fans are still wondering whether they will get another season of this series. But sadly, the answer is NO!

On December 4, 2018, NBC announced the renewal of the series for the fourth season. On June 7, 2019, NBC declared the fourth season to be the final season. On January 30, 2020, the fourth season concluded and with it the blissful journey of “The Good Place” also came to an end. So for now, it can be said that there will be no season five. Even if any further season of “The Good Place” arrives, it will take time. However, there is no surety of the arrival of any new season.

The “Good Place” Season 4 ended with Jason, Chidi and Eleanor choosing to exit “The Good Place” and end their afterlife whereas Tahani doesn’t stop her afterlife and becomes the designer. Michael gets permission to live as a human on the Earth. Even if season 5 arrives, it may reveal the experience of Michael on Earth.

Simran Jaiswal

