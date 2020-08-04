Home TV Series Netflix Will Lucifer Have Moved On From Chloe In Season 5? Check Here...
Will Lucifer Have Moved On From Chloe In Season 5? Check Here All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
LUCIFER SEASON 5 will watch Chloe and Lucifer reunite again. But would the devil have already moved on when the show returns?

Lucifer will reunite using the first eight episodes of the new season after in August, much to the delight of lovers. But, there’s still a lot of mystery about how Lucifer Morningstar (played with Tom Ellis) will go back to Earth. One of those celebrities has confirmed a massive time leap, and a few may be worried about what this means for his love with Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

Will Lucifer have moved on from Chloe in season 5?

When Lucifer and Chloe parted ways at the end of season four, it seemed as though their goodbye was final.

Fans were left heartbroken after Chloe informed Lucifer she loved him, and he decided to go her to return to Hell.

The trailer for up six hints in this too, starting on Lucifer saying: “She’ll be just fine with me.”

In season five of the creators have confirmed he will make his return, but it is not clear whether this will be for Chloe or to destroy.

One thing that has been shown is Lucifer will have been gone for.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, that was confirmed by Amenadiel star DB Woodside.

He explained: “For him, hundreds of years have passed, I believe.

“So being down in Hell for this long, I believe it affects a person.”

Could this be a hint that he might have moved on from Chloe at this time?

Hundreds of years is a long time so that it might have largely impacted Lucifer’s feelings.

What’s more, there’s the extra complication of how the time jump won’t be so large for the others and Chloe.

In an earlier interview with ET in 2019, Woodside verified a six-month time jump for those on Earth.

He said: “I think I’m allowed to say this. We pick up six months afterward.”

Fans do know Lucifer’s absence still heartbroken Chloe at the start of the set.

Lauren German told ET: “Season five picks up… Chloe is heartbroken, but she’s trying to play it cool more or less with Maze.

“They are going out, drinking a lot, they’re dancing. But Maze is helping her.

“Chloe has no idea where Lucifer is. She’s heartbroken but does not have any clue how to show it.”

It isn’t yet clear whether Lucifer will equally as heartbroken go in or not.

Fans that have watched the series know the trailer does tease love between the pair in the outing, and Lucifer is in love with Chloe.

But what those hundreds of years’ effect will probably be is just expected to be shown when the series falls on Netflix.

Lucifer season 5, part 1, is released on Netflix on August 21.





