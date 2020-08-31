Will a new Nintendo Switch bring better racing games?

- Advertisement -

The crossover between gearheads and players is growing every day. Professional racecar drivers create their chops digitally before ever stepping foot onto particular tracks thanks to racing simulators such as iRacing. Entertainers such as T-Pain are simultaneously diving into both gaming and automotive ventures. We even see the overlap first-hand every on our live streams, where car enthusiasts of all ages from all over the world join us to chat about not only their favorite automobiles but also, their favorite driving and racing games. Due to all the hype, we wanted to make a place on Autoblog to discuss the gambling news of this week, and how it might connect to the automotive world (and for any parents out there, we will try to help you make sense of some of the madness.) Input: Autoblog’s Gaming Roundup. Let us dive in.

There’s a new Nintendo Switch now?

The next part of this rumor is that there will be many first-party (Nintendo-made) games announced next year to coincide with the launch. That got us thinking… It’s been 7 years since the last new Mario Kart game, and in the time of writing,’Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ is now the best selling game on the Switch with nearly 28 million copies sold. It’s an incredible racing game, but it’s getting a bit long in the tooth. This could be an opportunity to present another title in the franchise and then release it in stunning 4K. Regrettably, though, we are not certain if the console iteration opens many doors for more third-party racing games to come to the system in the future. The truth is that the Switch is underpowered compared to its contemporaries, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and from next year, it’ll be competing with all the PlayStation 5 along with Xbox collection X, extending the gap even further. It’s possible to compress big, graphics-intensive games for the Switch — matches like WRC 8 and V-Rally 4 run just fine on the system — but that requires time, effort, and money, and may result in a product which doesn’t fulfill the quality of the chief releases. As such, those developers will be asking more often whether it’s worth that extra effort to do a port, even when the rumored new Switch supports a 4K display.