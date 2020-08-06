Why Bill & Ted Face The Music’s Samara Weaving Never Saw The First Two Movies

- Advertisement -

She continued, “Jimmy was like, ‘Dude, you gotta do the audition, bro!’ And I used to be like, ‘Who have you ever turn into?’ Then he instantly stated, ‘It’s a must to get this job, let’s watch each (earlier movies) again to again proper now.’ We had a lot enjoyable. I simply hadn’t seen movies like that earlier than. It was so harmless and naïve and delightfully humorous. Then I used to be in Santa Monica, studying reverse Brigette and giving it my greatest shot.”

Weaving’s Thea Preston and Lundy-Paine’s Billie Logan be part of their respective dads Ted and Bill, now married, middle-aged and “respectable,” on a new quest through time and space after the season two dudes are informed by a messenger from the long run (Kristen Schaal) that they nonetheless should write that one perfect song with which only they will save the universe.

Playing the youngsters of Reeves and Winter’s iconic characters was a difficult proposition at first, says Weaving: “It was actually daunting attempting to fill Bill and Ted’s shoes, however nonetheless attempting to make the character totally different from doing an impression of them.”

Additionally showing the movie are returning cast members Amy Stoch as Invoice’s stepmother Missy and Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s dad Jonathan, whereas new recruits embody Erinn Hayes, Jayman Mays, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett and Jillian Bell.