WHO just gave us the worst possible coronavirus prediction

By- Pooja Das
WHO just gave us the worst possible coronavirus prediction

The coronavirus wors tpossible  transmission risk remains high,prediction cautioned that the World Health Organization through a meeting of its emergency committee

The health catastrophe currently instructed us that some COVID-19 patients would take weeks or months to recoup and may sustain

internal damage from the disease that could lead to long-term medical ailments.
Meaning reinfection may be possible when six to twelve months following the initial bout, and

vaccine protection will probably be restricted without regular booster shots.

The initial vaccine supply will not meet demand, since the entire world might need 15 billiontransmission risk

doses to inoculate everyone — and a few people will always resist vaccines, while some are in remote areas that may not be available.

Therefore, it is going to be years before a sizable proportion of the planet’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19,

and that is assuming the current candidates are competent. Other medications are also in human trials,

and they could offer new effective therapies to avoid COVID-19 complications or death.

Tedros could have been referring to several effects that could be felt for decades, both economic and health-related

What we do know after seven months of combating the disease is that not all patients who survive the disease heal the same way.

Some will maintain significant organ damage that could take several added weeks or months to recuperate from.

Researchers are also starting to observe effects that may have a long-term effect on patients, including heart disease which could lead to new cardiac ailments

The coronavirus will not just vanish 1 day, as a few people in high places foolishly said.

“Many countries that thought they were beyond the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks,” Tedros added.

“Some that were affected from the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths.

And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control.”

 

