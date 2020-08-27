White Lines Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Reasons For Cancellation

- Advertisement -

White lines is British-Spanish crime thriller web series first by Netflix. No doubt, Álex Pina hit you thrilling offense series after popular Currency Heist.

This possible series created a good fan base with just one season. It got a fantastic response from people as expected thriller had been seen. Critics appreciated with a plot of the narrative. Season one gets 67 percent of ratings by Rotten Tomatoes.

White Lines Season 2 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Netflix has yet to confirm if White Lines will return for a second season, but one of the show’s main actors is not optimistic about the chance. The Sun reports that, during an internet question and answer session for the West End Theater Royal Haymarket, he explained: “Will White Line receive the next season? I don’t think so. My intuition is that it had been left at a location where it is well connected.” It has a good stage, as the White Lines gave conclusive answers to its central murder mystery in its very first season. Thus there’s no strict need for follow-up.

White Lines Season 2 Cast

Laura Haddock as Zoe Collins

Nuno Lopes as Duarte “Boxer” Silva

Marta Milans as Kika Calafat

Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward

Laurence Fox as David

Angela Griffin as Anna Connor

Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat

Pedro Casablanc as Andreu Calafat

Belén López as Conchita Calafat

Francis Magee as Clint Collins

Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Collins

White Lines Season 2 Story

The story starts when Zoe finds out after 20 years her brother Alexa’s body located on the property of Calafat one of the major crime families in southern Spain. She abandoned her husband and daughter to get Ibiza and indulge in with determination in investing her brother’s murder. While investigating, she faces her dark side in a location where folks live life to its limits. Alex’s friend Marcus has a significant part in his murder, and Twist comes at the end of the season when Anna and Marcus are wed.

Lead character Zoe said that it was not easy to communicate with her Spanish co-actors

She explained: “I just fell in love with all of them. The Spanish celebrities are really, very highly regarded in Spain, not necessarily people we have heard of here but you’re standing there opposite someone at the top of their game. It was such a privilege to work with them.”

Reasons For Cancellation

There are many reasons for the cancellation of the series, and the first one is its story. It’s been reported that White Lines is not continuing for next season due to the way it ended. It is concluded that following the murder mystery of Axel Collins is solved, and there’s nothing much left in the show.

Another motive is Covid-19, because the noble virus will postpone the present projects, and a few of them getting cancelled due to pandemic.

It’s reported that there were arrangements for its sequel season, and location scouting processes were in progress. Hence the series had strategies for sequel season, and then suddenly it got cancelled.

