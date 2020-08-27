Home Entertainment White Lines Season 2: Netflix Cancelled Why Has been?
EntertainmentTV Series

White Lines Season 2: Netflix Cancelled Why Has been?

By- Alok Chand
White Line, the murder mystery Series on Netflix Composed by Alex Pina. As you probably already know, Alex Pina has made quite a significant name for himself. So this series has been somewhat bound to be popular among the audiences around the globe, and it failed so.

White Lines Season 2

Set on the party island Ibiza, the series is all about the analysis of the mysterious murder of Zoe Walker’s brother. She awakens out there to know who the killer is.

Well, in the end, she would get the killer brought the series to some quite clear end. Though the show was a substantial hit on the streaming support, the news is that it’s not likely to be restored for the next year. Well, this is about it.

Why Has White Lines Season 2 Been Cancelled?

The very first year landed around mid-May last year and was undoubtedly a hit. Then recently Angela Griffin and Daniel Mays announced that White Lines would not be revived for another season. In reality, they had known for 2 months before saying about it. It seems like Netflix is not brave enough to announce it by themselves.

But when requested for the motive for this, nobody had a particular answer. Instead, all the cast members are still speculating. Even though the series did pretty well on the community, it had been cancelled and just Netflix knows why’ for sure.

But, co-star Daniel Mays believes that the cancellation is based on two factors. One, the very first time ended on kind of a conclusive note. We got the killer, and the puzzle was solved—secondly, the international character of the creation.

Amid the outbreak, the manufacturing around the world will be relatively stiff, and that can also raise the expense of production. Therefore, cancellation of the series. Moreover, it doesn’t seem that it will be returning in the future.

Alok Chand

