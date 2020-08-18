Home Entertainment White Lines Season 2: Netflix Able To See It Tap To Know...
White Lines Season 2: Netflix Able To See It Tap To Know The Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More!!

By- Alok Chand
White Lines Season 2: White Lines is a British-Spanish puzzle thriller series. It is made by Álex Pina and debuted on Netflix on 15 May 2020. White Lines is said to be a tangle of mystery and contains largely received mixed reviews.

White Lines Season 2

White lines revolve around Zoe Walker, whose brother Axel is located dead 20 years after going missing while working as a DJ in Ibiza. She decides to go to that place.

This season’s end, the killer is shown. But will the story continue in year 2? Can it be back again on Netflix? This is the matter.

Here’s everything we know up to now about White Lines Season two and the possibility of coming on Netflix.

White Lines Season 2 Release Date:

For now, we do not have any confirmation regarding the series. Netflix has not renewed it. But that’s not a concern as Netflix usually takes weeks to months based upon its viewing figures.

If White Lines get revived for season two, we could expect it to come in summer 2021. As we know, TV productions and movies have been closed down pandemic. So it’ll take some time for those restrictions to be raised. We can only hope for it to get renewed.

White Lines Season 2 Cast:

In case White Lines was to reunite for one more season, we can expect it to pick up where things left off. So we can expect the following names to reunite –

Laura Haddock as Zoe Collins, Nuno Lopes as Duarte”Boxer” Silva, Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward, Marta Milan’s as Kika Calafat, Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat, Pedro Casablanc as Andreu Calafat, Belén López as Conchita Calafat, along with Angela Griffin as Anna Connor.

If flashbacks scenes have been shown for any trips back to the past, we can expect Cel Spellman as Marcus, Tom Rhys Harries back as Axel Collins, and Kassius Nelson as youthful Anna.

White Lines Season 2 Plot:

From the end of season 1, we must understand Axel’s friends Anna and Marcus committed the crime of killing him.

So season 2 will cope with Zoe eventually gaining peace from all of this. She has to choose now between returning home to her family in Manchester or staying behind in Ibiza with Boxer. There is still a lot of stories to tell. Therefore we will need to wait to get more details.

