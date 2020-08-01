Home Corona White House health advisor Dr Anthony Fauci sees hopeful
By- Nitu Jha
White House health advisor Dr Anthony Fauci sees hopeful indications that the amount of coronavirus instances in particularly hard-hit states is finally starting to improve.

Fauci warns that these conditions, however, aren’t out of the woods yet.

If you’ve paid any attention whatsoever to the onslaught of new coronavirus instances that maintain mounting in the united states.

you are likely to recognize the group of countries which have been coping with the worst of the outbreak in the US.

California and Florida are at the peak of the listing and have seen record numbers of cases for most of the coronavirus pandemic.

as with additional hotspot states like Arizona and Texas.

The outbreak was so persistently poor in California, for example.

coronavirus might help flatten the situation curve there

that the Los Angeles City Council has started to consider whether paying individuals to quarantine and remain home if they test positive for the coronavirus might help flatten the situation curve there.

One LA city councilman earlier this week introduced a motion to establish a $25 million”wage replacement app” for any Los Angeles resident — regardless of even their criminal record.

It is undoubtedly a dramatic-sounding step to contain the spread of the virus.

and though there might (emphasis on”may”) be some fantastic news on the horizon.

This comes as Fauci this week also warned that another four countries.

coincidentally, are visiting their coronavirus hazard profile rise at a worrisome pace.

Specifically, he is looking at the favourable rate (the percentage of positive tests versus general coronavirus tests performed) and the pace at which that metric is rising in those four states.

“That is a surefire indication that you’ve got to be careful,” Fauci said on GMA.

“And if you are attempting to open, please do it in a way that’s following the guidelines. The guidelines we carefully put together a while past

.” Florida has particularly needed some fantastic news for a while now in terms of its explosion of coronavirus instances.

With more than 451,000 instances having been verified in Florida so far.

it has got more cases than all but five other countries.

according to the newest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Nevertheless, as stated by the New York Times, Florida is presently a state where”new instances are mostly the same.

” There are still plenty of warning signs that reveal Florida has a ways to go to overcome this catastrophe.

like the fact that the availability of ICU beds at the state remains low.

But, COVID Act Now points out that Florida’s infection rate of 1.01 reflects the fact that”COVID is still spreading, but slowly.”

Nitu Jha

Also Read:   new coronavirus relief bundle Senate Republicans
