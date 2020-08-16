White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, upgrade the latest coronavirus news

- Advertisement -

The latest coronavirus upgrade from White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci contains some good news.

In an Instagram Live interview with actor Matthew McConaughey,” Fauci said that sunlight eliminates the coronavirus.

This is exactly why Dr. Fauci recommends getting out as much as possible as a single approach to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has been dispensing all sorts of coronavirus updates during the six months of the pandemic so far via a head-spinning interview schedule so intensive .

that the doctor has become a frequent sight across cable news and the blogosphere pretty much daily now.

His grueling media relations program has undoubtedly been understandable.

Fauci (who’s also the manager of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) has been trying to disseminate as much good and life-saving information as you can.

which comprises dictates like washing your hands frequently, social-distancing.

In between his routine onscreen looks with outlets like CNN.

the doctor has also sat with celebrities who control a large following the physician can capitalize on to receive his message out.

And, now, Fauci has done exactly the same with movie star Matthew McConaughey.

The celebrity uttered Fauci with a rapid-fire series of questions during a Instagram Live interview.

It generated a few headline-generating moments.

such as Fauci’s assertion that there is something pretty easy that destroys the coronavirus.

McConaughey requested Fauci

It’s something we can all easily use.

At one stage during the chat, McConaughey requested Fauci whether it's correct that sunlight kills the virus (which has sickened more than 5.2 million people in the US and killed almost 168,000 at this stage, according to Johns Hopkins University).

according to Johns Hopkins University).

“It will,” Fauci replied. “That’s one of the reasons why outside in the sun when you’re interacting

From there, McConaughey inquired if this is partly why some tropical island nations like Japan are much better off relatively during the pandemic than the US.

It found that"90 percent or more of that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to likely be inactivated after being exposed (to the summer sun) for 11 to 34 minutes."

Moreover, researchers included that"99% of SARS-CoV-2 might be inactivated within the 2 hours around solar noon during summertime in most US cities found south of latitude 43 degrees north," which encirculates much of the US.