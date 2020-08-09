When will Overlord season 4 air? Who are all expected to reprise their roles?

- Advertisement -

Ugane Maruyama came up with a fantastic anime show, Overlord which was exemplified by So-bin. Whereas, the production was done by Naoyuki Itou with the help of Madhouse and led. Presently, there are three seasons available for the show whereas, each one of it has thirteen episodes.

The first half of the season three aired in 2018 and the second half came by the end of 2018. Thus, it has been a long time since we got new episodes of it. But finally, we have some news about season 4. So if you want to know about it, keep reading.

When will Overlord season 4 air?

Yukie Sugawara, the person who penned the show disclosed in one of his interviews about the show’s renewal. And here’s what he said – Season 4 was likely to be produced in 2019. And it was supposed to have arrived on the screens by now. However, since there are only four months left in 2020 it’ll not be logical to think that we’ll get to see season 4 this year. It will probably release in 2021. However, no official announcement regarding the renewal has been made yet.

Who are all expected to reprise their roles?

Almost all the cast members are expected to reprise their roles for Overlord season 4. The main cast members include The protagonist, ain Ooal apparel will be back. In addition, there’ll be Shalltear Bloodfallen, Albedo, Aura Bella Fiora, Mera Bella Fiora, Victims, Cocytus, Gargantua and Demiurge. There might be some new members but it hasn’t been announced yet.

Plot for Overlord Season 4

In the finale of Season 3, we got to see that Ainz search for the Sorcerer Kingdom with Albedo getsgets complete. And the NPC pledged that the alliance was contrary to him.

Overlord Season Four might be all about the Elder Liches being trained by Albedo to become officials of the Sorcerer Kingdom. And other than this, we might also see her turning into and being extra concerned regarding political affairs. All this will probably happen if it will be adapted from Number 10’s occasions of the sun novel.