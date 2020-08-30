When Will Euphoria Season 2 Be Released? Can Zendaya Return In Season 2?

- Advertisement -

Francesca Orsi, EVP of programming of HBO, stated in July 2019, that the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson has successfully built a fantastic universe alongside an extraordinary cast, which is directed by the super talented, Zendaya. He added that they are so grateful that Sam Levinson picked HBO as the home for this superb series. Also, they will look forward to after these intricate characters as their journey go through the hard world they reside in.

After a year, not much of this information is called the next season of Euphoria. And that has left us wondering how come there’s no renewal for this splendid show!

Well not to anyone’s surprise, this is due to the continuing global pandemic, which forced the production houses to stop all of the production of multiple internet collection, movies, and TV shows.

When will Euphoria season 2 be released?

HBO confirmed there will be a second season and it will drop sometime in 2020, according to Teen Vogue.

Despite not understanding the actual day, we assume it will be published at a similar way to the first season – with it coming out at the US first, followed closely by the united kingdom after a couple of months.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast

Again, Zendaya will probably be in the primary function and narrating the story in the new season. We can anticipate the return of Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezo, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis and Eric Dane as Cal Jacob.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. confirmed his entry in Euphoria Season-2 through a recent appearance on Complex’s Watch Less Podcast.

Euphoria Season 2 Plotline: What is going to happen next?

We do not have much information about the season two-story. Season 2 will definitely take the primary storyline ahead. Toxic relationships, drugs, teen pregnancy, were all involved in the first season, but their story is not over yet.

Next season will possibly focus on the new problems coming in their lives.

Can Zendaya return in season 2 of Euphoria?

It is likely the actress will reprise her role because she took to Twitter after HBO declared the show’s return for its next season.

She tweeted: “Literally only got the telephone. Can not say thank you for the support we’ve observed, wow…” and we are taking that as confirmation!