When Is You Season 3 Released On Netflix?

By- Santosh Yadav
You Season 3; YOU is one of the most-watched series on Netflix. The show is thrilling and full of surprises. Every season of the series is a treat to observe. The Third Season will be around the mark. We can’t deny that it is still a series, although the show has its own critics to the depiction of thinking that is poisonous.

The unfolding of events and the ideas are so unpredictable. It’s a show.
The main character Joe Goldberg and his messed up, love life are so intriguing. The concealed identities and the murder mystery make suspense, and also we crave to see such shows.

When is You season 3 released on Netflix?

After weeks of guessing, Netflix has finally confirmed that You will return at 2021 for the third year on Netflix.

Season 3 will feature 10- all-new episodes with Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti returning as executive producers.

However, when it lands is still up for debate along with the giant that is streaming is still yet to confirm that, but based on the previous series, this could be after Christmas.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Badgley discussed the progression of Love’s character, saying: “She does not appear to be exactly the same sort of man.

“She does not seem to be exactly the exact same sort of predator.”

Then he added: “She does not appear to be exactly the same type of… you know, dare I say, in exactly the exact third season. Oh, God!”

Badgley then put his hands on his mouth, realizing he blurted out that season three is in the pipeline.

Who will be in the cast for season 3?

Well then. WELL. THEN.

Of course, we understand that Penn will reprise his role since Creep of the Decade, Joe Goldberg.

Victoria Pedretti has also been verified to be arriving as she is pregnant with Joe’s baby, as Love Quinn, that is now shock.

Beyond that, we don’t know who will appear in the season, as involving the pair of them, they have pretty much annihilated everyone.

Santosh Yadav

