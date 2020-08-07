Home TV Series Amazon Prime When is The Grand Tour season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

When is The Grand Tour season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

By- Naveen Yadav
Every fan of Amazon Prime Video’s motoring series was asking the same question: When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4? Jeremy Clarkson has been pelted with this query over and over on Twitter ever since The Grand Tour Gifts’ episode, and Amazon has shown about the future of the sequence.

The episode of this Grand Tour Presents, which will be verified to take hosts Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond is expected this year, Amazon has confirmed on Twitter. Unfortunately, the next episode, which was due to be filmed in Russia, can’t begin production for obvious reasons.

Here’s the announcement by The Grand Tour’s Twitter account:

YThe Grand Tour Season 4try again.No, we do not know when. Yes, we’ll keep you updated. 2020, #TheGrandTourJuly 7

Back in April, it was disclosed together with the launch date then being at Amazon’s hands the newest episode was 2-3 weeks from being complete. In his latest responses to followers about the next episode’s release date,” Clarkson simply answered”Request Amazon”.

What happens next?

TV and movie production is confronting challenges at this time, but The Grand Tour is specifically built on the assumption that the hosts traveling to some intriguing backdrops to create their typical new vehicular midlife crisis material. Russia is nearing 700,000 Covid-19 cases, which is likely to make challenges for filming a brand new episode of this series there.

It may mean, then, that this next episode of this Grand Tour is the one we see for a short time.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

