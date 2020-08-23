When is Season 2 Of Outer Banks Out? Who Will Be In The Cast Of Season 2?

- Advertisement -

Netflix has revived Outer Banks, for now, two, much to the delight of fans.

A number of the cast members had already talked of filming for a potential time, however due to the coronavirus outbreak production has been put on hold.

Pate told Entertainment Weekly: “We’ve kind of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to really tell those tales.

“We feel like we just played with the opening round of this story”

Fans will have to wait for a new season until the end of 2021.

Who will be in the cast of season 2 of Outer Banks?

Since the new show aired, the cast members have attracted hundreds of new fans on their social media accounts.

The series follows and they function together to try and find treasure connected to the disappearance of John B’s daddy.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are very likely to go back to the series as John B and Sarah Cameron, while fan-favourites like Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are also set to star in a brand new series.

The last member of the group, Kiara (Madison Bailey) should return as we last saw her mourning the disappearance of John B and JJ with the rest of her friends and loved ones.

Charles Esten, who plays Sarah’s dad Ward at the show, has a lot to answer as he was responsible for the death of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), so he is also very likely to return.

Fantastic news for Outer Banks lovers — the teen drama is returning for a second season on Netflix.

Netflix announced the news on Friday 24th July via the series’s Twitter accounts, writing: “We will see you again!”

The show’s renewal isn’t a surprise since the play was Netflix’s third most popular show this year, standing behind Ozark and Tiger King.

While we currently do not understand what’s in store for Outer Banks’ return, creator Josh Pate told the USA Now: “I am pumped to listen to people’s reaction and what they need to see season two.”

“This is a teenager who is going to carry on the biggest journey of his own life and do right by the memory of his dad. That’s really exciting to consider,” he added.

In even better news, Pate spoke to EW about the series future past another season, stating he had strategies for four or five seasons: “Ever since we started, we always seen it as something which was likely enjoying a four-season, maybe five-season series, but unquestionably four seasons.

“We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I am only hoping that we get a chance to tell those tales.”