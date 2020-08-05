- Advertisement -

While Marvel fans await Thor: Love and Thunder, Netflix has got us covered with its own distinct spin on Norse mythology in Ragnarok.

This Netflix original also revolves around the God of Thunder, but here the remarkable body of Chris Hemsworth has been swapped out for a teenage boy who does not even realize he is a deity.

Sold as Thor meets Skam, Ragnarok appears to have performed nicely for Netflix thus far, though critics aren’t quite convinced.

When Is Ragnarok Season 2 Going To Release?

We are to understand the month or date of the release though Ragnarok Season 2 is happening. As everything is threatening, no statements or books can be heard of for some time.

However, we are hoping to see the show being in development.

Who Are All Going To Be In The Cast Of Ragnarok Season 2?

As far as the cast members go, we think these people are going to show up-

David Stakston as Magne/Thor.

Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.

Emma Bones as Gry.

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits

Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

Considering that the narrative will expand as Vidar (probably) died by the end of season one, we might observe a few new faces as Gods as well as immortals. We are keeping our eyes and ears open for some information soon, although It’s yet to be confirmed who will replicate in Ragnarok Season 2.