When is Peaky Blinders season 6 On TV? Cast And Every latest news

Crime drama Peaky Blinders has proved to be a global hit for the BBC, with its stellar cast and gripping storylines devoting critical and commercial acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

Therefore it should come as no surprise that hopes are high for the sixth instalment of the Shelby family’s criminal ventures – and fans of the series have been distressed to find out what happened to Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) later season five left audiences on a cliffhanger.

But, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the wait has been longer than initially expected – like TV shows, Peaky Blinders’ filming schedule was delayed.

Hopefully, with many UK broadcasters, including the BBC, announcing plans to introduce new security measures whilst filming to dispense of this 2-metre separation rule, Peaky Blinders season 6 will be on our screens shortly.

In the meantime, however, we are just going to need to wait for the cobbled streets of Birmingham.

The five previous series of the season crime drama has seen the Shelbys extend their criminal organisation across the country, the deaths of different band members and the rise of fascist leader Oswald Moseley (Sam Claflin).

Here’s everything you want to learn about the upcoming season, including teasers that are storyline and new character rumours.

RELEASE DATE

Director Anthony Byrne, of the show, said they had ready almost everything for the shoot. He told that the sets were prepared the costume was determined, lenses and cameras were ready, and the cast was ready. Then that was the shoot if was left. All thanks to the outbreak that delayed the cast and now everything and crew are going to need to set everything up again.

He then updated that they will be starting with the filming functions at the start of next year. He also stated that when that was possible, then we can watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 at 2021’s end or the most by the start of 2022.

CAST

Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs

Jordan Bolger as Isaiah

Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden

Emmett J Scanlan as Billy Grade

A female character would be introduced. This implies that this secret character has a very crucial role to play for the new season.