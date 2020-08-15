When is Indiana Jones 5’s release date? Latest news and cast updates

- Advertisement -

Indians Jones movies have a great fan following. But even after being so much popular, over a decade have passed and we still did not get the fifth installment for it. The last which we got to see was Indiana Jones movie – Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, no more waiting because we have some good news for the fans. Indiana Jones 5 is on its way and can you guess when it will land? Well, I know you won’t be able to, so without much ado, find it below.

Indiana Jones 5 release date

Announcement about the renewal of Indiana Jones was made back in 2016 and the fans have been waiting for the last four years. It was supposed to release in 2019 only, but unfortunately it got cancelled even then. And then the new date finalized for the release was 10 July 2020. But as we all know, the pandemic leads to the cancellation of even this date.

Then finally the date got shifted to 9 July 2021. And I regret to inform you that even this date got pushed due to some reasons. But now finally we have a release date for the movie, its 29 July 2022. So if everything goes well, we can expect Indiana Jones 5 to get on the theaters on this date.

The cast of the movie. Will Harrison Ford be back?

Harrison Ford is expected to be back in the lead role. Frank Marshall, the movie’s producer clearly mentioned about this in one of his interviews. Ford also in one of his media interactions said that no one could be able to play the character. However, Marion Ravenwood, love interest of Indy in the fourth installment won’t be returning back. Whereas, Mark Hamill from Star Wars is expected to play the new villain in the fifth sequel.

Is there a trailer for Indiana Jones 5?

Forget about the trailer; we do not even have a small teaser for it. However, it will surely be released a few months before the movie’s release, most probably in May or June.

Plot for Indiana Jones 5

Well, we do not have any idea right now, but there are surely a lot of questions regarding the fifth installment. Remember MacGuffin? What will he be in the upcoming movie? There are a lot of probabilities; he can be the Atlantis, The Bermuda Triangle or even The Infernal Machine?