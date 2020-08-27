When is Hunters season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

- Advertisement -

Speculations surfacing over the internet that “Hunters Season 2” has been renewed. Continue reading this coverage to assess if the information is right or not.

Yes, this information is correct as the first teaser trailer for Hunters Season 2 was released. The Amazon Prime Video continues to be supported the renewal just six months after releasing the season one. The renewal of this second season was announced by submitting a teaser trailer on Hunter’s official twitter handle.

Here is the for same:

Hunters Season 2 Release date

- Advertisement -

The release date of Season 2 hasn’t been revealed as the shooting of the series has not begun yet. The delay in shooting happens because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. By this, we can expect the season release within this year. It is likely to be released in the summer of 2021.

However, Hunters debuted with the first season on 21 February 2021 on the Amazon Prime Video platform and August 2020, the series was renewed for another season.

Hunters Season 2 Cast

Expected casts which are likely to be seen in season 2 are as follows:

Al Pacino as Mayor Offerman, Jessica Hinton as Millie Morris, Logan Lerman as Joanna Heidelbaum, Saul Rubinck as Murray Markowitz, Lena Olin as Colonel Carole Kane as Mindy Markowitz.

What was the controversy around Hunters?

Hunters season one faced criticism from the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, which preserves the former concentration camp, for using Auschwitz as a setting for fictional elements within the story, especially citing a human game of chess portrayed at the show.

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering recorded in the accounts of survivors,” that the Auschwitz Museum accounts tweeted around season one’s release. Inventing a bogus game of human chess for @huntersonprime isn’t just harmful foolishness and caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Series creator David Weil, who has family links to the concentration camp, said in a statement he included the chess match’ to”powerfully counteract the revisionist story that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most intense — and representationally truthful — sadism and violence that the Nazis committed against the Jews and other victims”.

Hunters season 2 trailer

There’s no preview yet for season 2, yet to get a taste of this show, it is possible to watch the trailer for the first season below.