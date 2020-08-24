When Is Hunters Season 2 Released On Amazon Prime Video? With Cast And Plot

- Advertisement -

Season one finished the huge success of two real-life Nazis – and huge twists, including the death of a major character. Executive produced by Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out), the very first season followed several 1970s Nazi hunters based in New York City as they try to prevent the establishment of a Fourth Reich from America.

The very first season starred Al Pacino (The Irishman) as the chief of this “Hunters”, with Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief) playing Jewish teen Jonah Heidelbaum, whose grandmother is murdered by a mysterious figure.

The Amazon Prime Video series inspired by hunters has been resurrected for another season – meaning we will get to dive into the fall-out in the finale’s revelations.

When is Hunters season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

Hunters were renewed for a second season in August 2020, although there’s no news yet regarding scheduling or filming dates.

Series creator David Weil commented on the show’s renewal: “I’m beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continuing extraordinary support of Hunters.”

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I’m more excited than ever to share another chapter of the Hunters saga with the world,” he further added.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said, “With Hunters, David Weil’s daring vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first time that engaged Prime Video clients around the world.

“We’re thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us to get more.”

Who’ll be in the cast of Hunters season 2?

We should have a good idea of which characters will and will not be returning to activity in season 2, while the date for the next season of Hunters is likely to remain unknown to the foreseeable future. That being the case, we’ll start with who will not be back in the proverbial saddle for the new season. Sadly, the largest name will not be back for season 2. That title is Al Pacino. Ahead of Hunters, the acting legend had never appeared at a small-screen series of any sort (rescue for 2003’s HBO venture Angels in America, which is technically a”mini-series event”).

Pacino appeared in every episode of Hunters’ first season as squad leader Meyer Offerman. However, it was disclosed in the finale he was, in reality, a big evil Nazi himself, also one of the prime targets of the killer team he had been top. That show ultimately resulted in his death at the hands of the protege Jonah (Logan Lerman). With Pacino from the picture, series fans can take heart knowing the most of the Hunters team (save for Saul Rubinek’s Murray, who met a most commendable ending in season 1) ought to be back in action for season 2.

This list contains the likes of Louis Ozawa, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Carol Kane, Lerman, Tiffany Boone, and Kate Mulvaney. Of Hunters’ nefarious group of Reichers, Greg Austin, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin are reprising their roles in the new season. Given that reveal in Hunters’ season 1 finale, they will be joined by a celebrity, tasked with bringing the embodiment of evil himself, Adolf Hitler. And yes, it ought to be very interesting to see who takes on that position.