Early into Frozen 2 – the sequel to 2013 hit Disney animated musical film – one of those 2 leads in Elsa (Idina Menzel) sings: “I have had my adventure, I don’t need something fresh. I am afraid of what I am risking if I follow you.” Those lyrics are part of”Into the Unknown,” a Royal using a wordless appearance for the Norwegian singer Aurora which comes closest to the earworm achievement of”Let It Go.” Still, they may also be read as a reference to this movie’s presence in the first place. Outside the fact that the original made over a billion dollars and turned into the animated movie of all time upon its release, why did Disney make frozen 2? And does this have a purpose than to refuel Disney’s merchandising efforts?

The brief, easy answer: not really. The first Frozen took on fairy-tale conventions — one of them, a gullible Anna (Kristen Bell) as she quickly fell in love with Hans, who turned out to be not”Prince Charming,” but the villain – and gave them a modern spin. What makes it even more intriguing was that Disney itself was responsible for nearly all of these fairy-tales. It felt as though the studio has been laughing at its own expense. Almost. And others construed”Let It Go” to have pro-LGBT undertones, which directed fans to speculate if Elsa will be Disney’s first lesbian princess. But Frozen 2 re-defines fairy tales goes further with the unexplored sexuality of Elsa. It plays it safe.

That doesn’t mean Frozen 2 – by coming directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, working off a script by Lee. However, its topics, which have to do with historical wrongs, indigenous people, environmentalism, and partners, though significant on their own, aren’t delivered with style and the certainty of the 2013 original. Its messaging lacks and finally feels half-baked. And in being more mature, Frozen 2 is aimed at the children who grew up with the initial one, so as seemed to be the case at the India premiere, parents will need to explain to the younger ones.

Frozen 2 begins with a flashback to Elsa and Anna’s youth, where their parents – King Agnarr (Alfred Molina) and Queen Iduna (Evan Rachel Wood) – essentially set up the building blocks of the sequel, involving an enchanted woods that was enveloped in an impenetrable fog following the four forest spirits were enraged for reasons not entirely clear. Three years since the episode of the original film, everything is nice and dandy in Arendelle’s kingdom. As further proof, the cast croons the best way, “Some Things Never Change.” Except Elsa has been hauled into a voice, she can listen to, which is even more alluring given Queen’s title has never been true desire.

In her efforts to reach out via song – this is where”Into the Unknown” comes in – Elsa accidentally awakens the enchanted forest spirits, which, in turn, takes their anger out on Arendelle, placing her people from a house. Now, Elsa has no option but to journey north towards the said forest. Anna protests because she’s concerned for her sister, but she – and her boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer Sven, along with the speaking snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) – finally tag along. It’s here that Frozen 2 properly kicks together with the productions getting the opportunity to showcase locales and elements that are magic, as they make use of the array of colors folklore of autumn, and salamanders to bring it.

Frozen 2 is predictable, possibly because it hints too strongly or since its twists are not original. And in filling in gaps and addressing questions, it ends up revisiting what it tackled already from the very first film: bonds. It does not know how to add to what has come before, and it can’t provide the character growth a sequel demands. The intriguing family ribbon is the one that deals with all the sins of yesteryear. As it should be, its message is progressive, but the need to have a happy ending gets whatsoever. Other characters suffer also. Kristoff has no function in the storyline, so he has ruled from Frozen 2 midway, and the concerns about growing up of Olaf are not brought.

For what it’s worth, those two – Kristoff and Olaf – are accountable for a number of the greatest laughs in Frozen 2. (At the India premiere, the younger folks hollered the most at Olaf’s inquisitiveness and obliviousness and Elsa’s showcase of her near-limitless powers.) Though nearly all of Olaf’s comedic lines will be for adults, a standout moment for Gad is his recap of the first episode. Speaking of self-evident humor, Elsa admits she can not stand”Let It Go,” the nearest Frozen 2 comes to a fourth-wall-breaking minute. Together with Kristoff, the highlight is”Lost in the Woods,” a power ballad that channels’80s glam rock and is replete with each audio movie cliché you can dream about. It cheesy and campy, and it’s a hoot.

But those beautiful scenes aren’t enough to lift a sequel which isn’t as inspired as the first in both kinds of writing: the tunes or the story. (wife-husband duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez reunite because the songwriters, and they played a part in the before this time around.) Sure, Frozen 2 had more massive boots to fill since no one at Disney expected Frozen to become the hit that it did eventually. But writer-director Lee and manager Buck cannot spin. Ultimately, it ends up being a film with lots to show but little to say, a frequent critique for movies today who are trying to cash in.

Of course, if Frozen 2 ends up making a billion dollars too on the back of the original’s success, Disney will undoubtedly need a third entrance down the line. In case it follows the money and I’m frightened of what Disney dangers but I have had my experience.

