What The Batman TV Show Means For Robert Pattinson’s Future?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman will pit Robert Pattinson against DC villains, and Dave Bautista tried to make himself.

Dave Bautista admits he tried his best to get cast as Bane in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Fans immediately began to wonder what another Batman film would look like as the Dark Knight were over When it became apparent Ben Affleck’s days. Reeves finally chose Robert Pattinson to be his Batman instead. However, DC fans soon turned their attention towards what celebrity”Battinson” would struggle first.

With Batman’s entire rogue’s gallery at his disposal, Reeves has made a decision to utilize villains to combat Pattinson in his very first solo movie. The villain appears to function as Riddler, with Paul Dano’s place to perform him. The Batman may also watch Colin Farrell play with Penguin, and Zoë Kravitz plays Batman’s part foe/part love interest, Catwoman. With these villains, The Batman is set to revisit characters who have already been showcased in prior movies. This won’t include Bane.

After enjoying with Drax the Destroyer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe Bautista already has one book function, but he has his sights on getting Bane. Regrettably, his hopes of playing Bane won’t transpire in The Batman. The idea of Bautista playing Bane at The Batman was presumed to only be a fan push, but now the celebrity is teasing on Twitter he strove to make it happen.

The former WWE star has long been an enthusiast option to play with Bane in a DC movie that is future, and this is not the first time Bautista has voiced interest in the part. He recognized the character after a fan cast in 2019 social media. This was about the time that buffs started wondering if Bautista could play with Bane at The Suicide Squad due to his link to manager James Gunn. However, neither Bane nor Bautista appears to have roles in that film. Also, Bautista has now confirmed he won’t be the sole playing Bane if he is at The Batman.

If Bautista wants to play Bane, the good thing is that it might happen down the road. Reeves could have his eyes on Bane as a potential villain as part of the Batman trilogy. If Bane does become part of Reeves’ films, there is no guarantee Bautista will find the role. Many fans would like to see that the upcoming live-action version of Bane keeps the personality’s Hispanic heritage, but Bautista is half-Green/half-Filipino. Nevertheless, given the physicality and range, he is shown as a celebrity, there is no denying that Bautista will be a choice to play with Bane.