What If…? Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

By- Prabhakaran
Imagine if Tony Stark hadn’t expired in Avengers: Endgame? Or suppose Starlord had obtained the gauntlet away from Thanos? If you’re also among us who would wish to find another ending to those dreadful moments or any case from the MCU, you are at the ideal location.

Imagine if…? Is going to be the first animated series because Marvel Studios started their own manufacturing company. It’ll be an anthology show that the studio is generating for Disney+.

A.C. Bradley is your founder and the head author of this series, using Bryan Andrews as the manager. The idea appears to be so exciting, and we can’t remain calm. Let us find out if it will release along with other particulars.

When Can What if…? Season 1 Release?

The series was in evolution since September 2018 to get Disney+ led by Kevin Feige. It’s expected to release in summer 2021 in season 4 of MCU. The first season will probably have ten episodes released weekly instead of a comprehensive package entirely.

The footage in the initial episode of Imagine if…? Was shown in the D23 conference in 2019, which seemed very promising.

To top everything, the series has been renewed for another season also.

The cast for What If…? Season 1?

Besides the series itself, the very best thing is that the majority of the actors who play their characters at the live-action movies will be lending their voices for their counterparts.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Natalie Portman as Natasha
Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther
Josh Brolin as Thanos
Paul Rudd as Ant-Man
Karen Gillan as Nebula
Additionally, Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright will comprise as Uatu, an omniscient heavenly being who narrates and watches within MCU’s occasions.

