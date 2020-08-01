Home TV Series Netflix What Happened At The End Of Good Girls Season 3?
What Happened At The End Of Good Girls Season 3?

By- Santosh Yadav
GOOD GIRLS season 3 is airing on Netflix today, and fans have been binging their way through the episodes. What occurred at the end of the collection?

Good Girls season three is airing on Netflix today, and fans were excited to find that the three moms return. Beth Boland (played by Christina Hendricks), Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) and Ruby Hill (Retta) were once again to their money laundering schemes. Express.co.uk has everything you want to know about what happened at the end of Good Girls season 3.

What happened at the end of Good Girls season 3?

Agent Phoebe Donnegan (Lauren Lapkus) gets closer to the three girls than ever before after her hunch about their schemes grew more powerful.

She comes across Ruby when she visits a nail salon, and her suspicions regarding their business are verified.

Donnegan then proceeds to steal Ruby’s phone and fans were worried their cover would be blown.

Meanwhile, the Rio (Manny Montana) who fans discovered was living, gets closer to Beth and they start working together.

When Rio begins to call the shots, Beth realises she needed to step aw.

Fans were glad to see Rio reunite as he’s one of the most well-known characters in the collection.

Ruby later comes up with a concept to rob her husband Stan’s (Reno Wilson) club, which the other women reluctantly concur to.

They figure out how to grab a few bags of money and think of a plan to substitute it with fake money.

Fans were worried about Stan and Ruby’s potential as a couple as they were at each other’s throats for the season.

Stan makes one final attempt to reconcile with her, stating: “I don’t know where we’re going, I only need to go there together.”

Fans will also remember Agent Turner (James Lesure) was murdered by Rio who travelled back to his word.

Turner had provided to assist Rio after he was shot at by Beth in year two, and viewers thought the dust had settled.

But in order to keep authorities from finding out the truth about Beth and her friends, he kills him and shoots at Turner.

This means the girls and Beth may continue their money-laundering enterprise.

But, with Rio back on the scene, he takes the opportunity to kidnap Beth’s co-worker Lucy (Charlyne Yi).

Santosh Yadav

Also Read:   ‘Good Girls Season 3’: NBC Release Date, Plot & Cast Detail and Much More
