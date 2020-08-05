Home Gaming What Final Fantasy 7 Remake Should Change Next
What Final Fantasy 7 Remake Should Change Next

By- Anand mohan
Following Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s game-changing ending, fans are already speculating exactly the way the story could be corrected later on installments. Aside from the ending, Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s first venture had a shocking number of narrative alterations. Some of the changes came in the form of fresh characters, story arcs, and dungeons. Remake’s finest chapter, the Wall Market chapter, has been birthed from many of these new ideas.

It’s simple to comment on the advantages and disadvantages of a modified narrative in retrospect. But with Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s multi-part arrangement, it’s unclear exactly what’s going to change in future installations. Many fans are worried the game will detract in the themes of its source material, and while such fear is certainly valid, Nomura and his team have done a great job capturing the essence of Midgar. It makes a blank background for players to envision the possibilities, much like the protagonists themselves do.

Changes Which Would Benefit FF7 Remake

The following episode of Final Fantasy 7 Remake would preferably include plenty of memorable scenes. There’s very little reason to think the party will go through different plot threads from its source material since the story of Final Fantasy 7 is already masterfully told. Cloud’s retelling of this Nibelheim massacre, the Junon parade, and Barret’s experience with Dyne should all be covered within Part two. While all this content is to be assumed, more references to Final Fantasy 7’s prequel, Crisis Core, would be a wonderful touch. Given Zack Fair’s involvement in Remake’s end, it seems that Square may return this route.

Crisis Core has lots of memorable characters that are not as prevalent in Final Fantasy 7’s main narrative. Zack Fair being this important personality, it would be great if Remake gave more context on his story. Remake already chooses to introduce Zack far earlier than was originally intended from the source material. The possibility that Zack is living in the present time can be perplexing and somewhat confusing. There’s little doubt such queries will addressed later components.

Overall, the prospect of Zack Fair at Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a Simple thought to get behind. Fleshing out Zack’s past only serves to improve new players and help aged players relive the story of an important character. It is about time Zack gets his time in the spotlight within Final Fantasy 7’s heart narrative, and it might be the shift this Remake should outdo its source material.

