What Can We Expect From The Borderlands 3

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Today Borderlands 3 disclosed what may be its final significant DLC, though Randy Pitchford was testing the waters for another top package on Twitter. The contents of this new DLC aren’t a complete surprise given teases, but we have a whole lot more info about it today.

Borderland 3 DLC is Psycho Krieg. It is out very, very soon, on September 10, keeping in accordance with the”every three weeks” program of big Borderlands 3 DLC that Gearbox hasn’t missed, even during the pandemic.

So, what can we expect from the new DLC?

As previously promised, this is a travel inside Krieg’s fractured mind (for novices, he is a Psycho that was a DLC vault hunter out of Borderlands 2).

The journey will comprise Krieg’s duelling fair and insane natures, and Maya will probably reunite as a prominent figure as Krieg learns of and deals with her death (they had been near ).

Tennis is also an integral part of this DLC since the”mission” is to figure out why all Psychos are so…psycho. She believes that they were driven mad by the understanding of a mysterious place known as”Vaulthalla” that is locked away in their minds, and that’s what we’re looking for.

It appears like Vaulthalla could be an actual physical location we all wind up going to, but before this, all legendary loot we find in Krieg’s brain amounts may also be used anywhere (duh).

Finally, one thing that will likely be controversial among enthusiasts is another level cap increase, this time to 65, five total points at the same time, and Gearbox promises this is going to be the last cap increase for the near future. So, all of the loot you’re currently getting from the six weeks of events leading up to the DLC is going to be outclassed by versions instantly, which is how these degree caps work. But following this one? No more…for a while, anyway.

One thing that is not mentioned here that I find curious is any news about a fourth skill tree for vault hunters. Dataminers have seen bits and pieces of fresh skill trees for each of the four classes, and it seems like that DLC are the time to take those out for a test drive. But nothing in the media release I’m paraphrasing or this show describes anything regarding new trees. I understand they’re talking about this DLC on today during the Bordercast so that it will come up then. Or maybe it’s just not ready, and also this has been one thing postponed due to pandemic-era production, I’m not sure.

Regardless, I am of course eager to play with new Borderlands DLC, as there has not been anything to do in the game since the previous DLC out of these mini-events. I’m glad I was not farming those because of the level cap raise, and I figure I want to figure out what I’m going to do with five extra skill points if there’s not going to be a brand new skill tree to play with.

Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

What Can We Expect From The Borderlands 3

