Westworld Season 4: Will Aaron Paul Return? Release Date On HBO? And Latest Update Check Here.

If there’s one thing that Westworld is particularly good at doing, it leaves you with more questions than answers. The sci-fi/western-turned-dystopian series of HBO has retained viewers in suspense for three seasons. That’s not going to end anytime soon. Back in April, HBO disclosed the high-budget series is returning for a fourth season — though there were not a lot of details provided within this renewal announcement.

Considering Westworld wrapped up its most recent season finale, a lot of fans were left with queries about the standing of Season 4, especially given the numerous growing concerns related to COVID-19. Let’s take a look at some of the things we do and do not know about Westworld Season 4.

Westworld Season 3 spoilers ahead!

When Should We Expect To See Westworld Season 4 Premiere On HBO?

We are aware that Westworld is set to reunite. But one question remains: when we see it? Given the high-concept premise at the heart of the show scope and the heavy special effects, it will take more than the average series to make an entire season.

Westworld Season two came in 2018, two years after its first season. Similarly, the year came out this season, two years after the season. An individual would presume that Season 4 will be released at the earliest in 2022 When we follow that logic. In the spring season. Together with the risks, there’s a chance that Season 4 may not make it outside. We could be taking a look at a start date that is later compared to ordinary for the newest year of the show.

When Can Westworld Season 4 Expect To Begin Production?

Like most current productions, it is hard to understand when Westworld Season 4 will actually roll facing cameras. Due to this COVID-19 pandemic, there are productions left on pause until it is healthy for crew and the cast to return to the place. Since Westworld is in the writing process for the latest season, there’s a chance that their creation process might not be too seriously affected if productions can start again by the following year. Particularly when we are talking about a virus, but that is surely a large gamble at this point.

Though, because Westworld Season 3 was shot in Spain and many other European places, there could be other challenges to overcome for Season 4, even should they expect to be to film abroad, when factoring in potential travel limitations in the current climate.

We Still Don’t Know How Evan Rachel Wood Will Return (If She Will Return)

In Season 3’s finale, Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores decided she wished to provide the people their free will by allowing Thandie Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb to completely erase all the information within Rehoboam. In doing so, Dolores sacrificed her own existence, leaving Dolores’ body as all her memory and data were stripped from its own circuits. By doing this, we’re left with one of our most significant questions moving ahead: will Evan Rachel Wood reunite for another season(s)?

The actress said that she wishes to go back to the show, expecting this isn’t the end of the street for her involvement. Nevertheless, executive producer Jonathan Nolan asserts Dolores is rather definitively”gone,” which throws some doubt. Can Evan Rachel Wood return as a new character in Season 4? Can she return at all?

Will Aaron Paul Return?

At the start of Season 3, Westworld reworked its structure significantly by not including a few actors observed during the past two seasons but instead included Aaron Paul at a notable role. Since Caleb Nichols, we were introduced to a blue-collared construction worker who took on criminal jobs. So we thought. When he had been introduced, it wasn’t totally clear if he had been actually an individual.

In Episode 7, we heard that Caleb was a soldier who underwent a method that was reconditioning to make him forget about his troubled past. From the end of Season 3, Caleb was standing alongside Maeve as riots ensued, and explosions went off in skyscrapers. The future is left uncertain, and it’s not clear what will happen. It’s not entirely certain if he will be returning for Season 4 while Paul was a cast member for this time.