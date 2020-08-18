Home TV Series HBO Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!
Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
American science fiction Western and dystopian series Westworld eventually receives a renewal for its fourth season, amid the conducting of the third (the official release date is yet uncertain). Though the ratings have fluctuated, however, nevertheless the series is sought after. Directed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the collection is made by HBO and is based on an advanced Wild-West themed amusement park where the guests fulfill their wildest fantasies without any dread but finally expands to the true world of the 21st century where people’s lives are driven and controlled by a strong artificial intelligence named Rehoboam. Westworld is a one-time destination where you will get an insight into the future of sin, artificial intelligence finally controlling every aspect of human life.

Although the theme/genre was maintained by the first two seasons as Western however shifted into a genre- Dystopian. The show has received several positive reviews but some scenes were much discussed and criticized. But in the end, the adrenaline rush is worth it. Every episode ends with a cliffhanger, and you cannot help but binge-watch (which eventually gave rise to several enthusiast theories). When the twists reveal themselves the nearer you experience each event in the arrangement, the better you will be in decoding the puzzle — and the epic the encounter.

Every part of Westworld has a strong personality and empowering character growth. Plus it might be wrong not to discuss the women characters on the series since they grab the spotlight. Although the narrative may feel like being hosted and run by guys, upon closer look, it’s the girls of Westworld that are writing their tales, finishing at a place which has given their fate and possibly, shooting over their world. At one stage it will be a problem for you to choose a favorite personality. The show stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton Luke Hemsworth Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Ed Harris, and the list Continues.

