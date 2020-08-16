Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

If there’s one thing that Westworld is very good at doing, it’s leaving you with more questions than answers. HBO’s sci-fi/western-turned-dystopian series has retained audiences in suspense for three seasons. That’s not going to end soon. Back in April, HBO revealed that the high-budget show is returning for a fourth season — though there weren’t too many details provided within this renewal statement.

Considering how Westworld wrapped up its latest season finale, many fans were understandably left with queries about the standing of Season 4, especially given the numerous growing concerns related to COVID-19. Let’s take a look at a few of the things we do and do not understand about Westworld Season 4.

When Should We Expect To See Westworld Season 4 Premiere On HBO?

We are aware that Westworld is set to reunite. But one question remains: when will we see it? Given the assumption at the heart of the show scope and the special effects, it will take longer than the series that is ordinary to produce a whole season.

Westworld Season 2 came in 2018, two years after its first season. Likewise, the season came out two years after the season. An individual would assume that Season 4 will be released at the earliest in 2022 When we follow that logic. Perhaps in the spring season. But with the risks being faced with the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is a chance that Season 4 might not make it outside. We could be taking a look compared to normal for the newest year of the show.

When Can Westworld Season 4 Expect To Begin Production?

Like many present productions, it’s difficult to understand when Westworld Season 4 will roll in front of cameras. There are many productions left on pause till it’s fit for the cast and crew to return to a place. Since Westworld is in the writing process for the latest season, there’s a possibility that their production process might not be overly severely affected if productions can begin again by next year. But that is surely a big gamble at this point, especially when we are discussing a widespread virus.

Though, because Westworld Season 3 has been captured in Spain and many other European places, there could be other challenges to overcome for Season 4, if the hope is to picture overseas when factoring in possible travel restrictions in the current climate.

We Still Don’t Know How Evan Rachel Wood Will Return (If She Will Return)

In Season 3’s finale, Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores decided she wanted to provide the people their free will by allowing Thandie Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb to fully eliminate all the data within Rehoboam. In doing this, Dolores forfeited her presence, leaving only Dolores’ body as all of her memory and data were stripped away from its circuits. As a result, we’re left with a few of our biggest questions moving ahead: will Evan Rachel Wood reunite for another season(s)?

The actress said that she wishes to return to the series, hoping that this is not the end of the road for her participation. Nevertheless, executive producer Jonathan Nolan claims Dolores is rather definitively”gone,” which throws some doubt. Will Evan Rachel Wood return as a new character in Season 4? Can she return in any way?

Will Aaron Paul Return?

At the start of Season 3, Westworld reworked its structure significantly by not including a few actors seen throughout the previous two seasons but instead included Aaron Paul in a prominent role. Since Caleb Nichols, we were introduced to a blue-collared construction worker who took on additional jobs. Or so we thought. When he had been introduced, it wasn’t completely clear if he was human.

In Episode 7, we learned that Caleb was once a soldier who underwent a reconditioning method to make him forget about his troubled past. By the end of Season 3, Caleb was standing next to Maeve since riots ensued and explosions went off in skyscrapers. The future is left uncertain, and it’s not clear what will happen next. While Paul was a cast member for this season, it’s not certain if he’ll be returning for Season 4.