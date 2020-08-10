Westworld Season 3 “All you want to know”

- Advertisement -

A science Fiction Drama created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy is based on the 1973 film of the same name, written and directed by Michael Crichton.

Storyline

In a futuristic Western-themed amusement park, Westworld, the visitors interact with automatons. However, all hell breaks loose when the robots begin malfunctioning.

Westworld has made quite a change and new look for season 3 with huge casting changes and a big setting migration.

Cast

The casting which has stuck the most extreme change is that of Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul.

He lives inside the presentation’s fate and might be the direct opposite of what Dolores thinks about mankind. The Chi’s Lena Waithe has moreover been conveyed to the strong posting of this season.

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, newcomer Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris. Vincent Cassel is introduced as the main antagonist.

Season 3 it starts three months after the events of the second season.

Dolores having escaped Westworld along with a few processing cores (“pearls”), including Bernard’s.

The story sets up in neo-Los Angeles in 2058, where Dolores develops a relationship with Caleb, and comes to learn how artificial beings and lower-class humans are treated in the real world.

Season 3 Concluded on May 3, 2020, consisting of eight episodes.

