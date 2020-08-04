Westworld 3: HBO Release Date, Main Characters And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

OVERVIEW

The third season of the American technology fiction dystopian tv collection Westworld premiered on HBO on March 15, 2020, and ended on May 3, 2020, together with 8 episodes.

The tv collection turned into created via way of means of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and it’s miles primarily based totally at the 1973 film, composed and directed via way of means of Michael Crichton. The third season stars an entire solid led via way of means of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, newcomer Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris. Vincent Cassel is added as the primary antagonist.

SEASON THREE IS HERE

The 1/3 season at the start acquired superb evaluations from critics, even though reception has become blended at some stage in the second one half. Reviews praised the acts, visuals, and alternate in tone from the primary seasons, however, scrutinized the story, dialogue, and pacing, in addition to the diagnosed loss of thematic depth.

The finale kicks off direct in which episode 7 breaks up off. As Serac’s guy Sebastian unearths on the Sonora facility in Mexico, Dolores lies dead together along with her middle lifted.

Autonomy has been a topic at some stage in the display’s run, and this entire episode ties all of it together.

As we later learn, the reality that Caleb ended his fellow squaddies withinside the simulated trenches from sexually assaulting the “girls” turned into now no longer misplaced on Dolores—due to the fact she turned into one in all them. Though he didn’t realize then that robots had been alert, protective her type from trauma is one of the many behaviours the display differentiates Caleb. It’s now no longer crystal clear how and while Dolores’ plan got here to be. But first, Serac devastates Caleb via way of means of telling him what she had in store, and it’s now no longer ample.

Main Characters

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Ed Harris as William

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather

Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo