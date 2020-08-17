Home TV Series HBO West World Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
TV SeriesHBO

West World Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Recant Updates

By- Sakshi Gupta
West World Season 3 is an American television series based on dystopian and science fiction stories. It will include many staring casts such as Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, and Simon Quarterman including Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, Vincent Cassel, Angela Sarafyan, Tao Okamoto, and Ed Harris. But, it will premiere on HBO networks and Michael Crichton directed the series. After that, the second season releases received much positive response and appreciation from the audience.

West World Season 3 Plot

The third season of the series revolves around the Dolores that escaped from Westworld along with pearls and Bernard.

After that, Dolores falls in making a relationship with Caleb so that they can learn artificials and Including lower-class humans are treated in reality.

But, Maeve found herself in another part of the Delos park and William also left Westworld in the second season ends.

The third season will continue where the previous season ends.

West World Season 3 Cast

The season will announce that most of the cast reappear in the third season with some new characters.

But, it will include-

  • Evan Rachel Wood acts as Dolores Abernathy
  • Thandie Newton appears as Maeve Millay
  • Jeffrey Wright played as Bernard Lowe
  • Tessa Thompson acts as Dolores Abernathy.
  • Aaron Paul played as Caleb Nichols
  • Luke Hemsworth acts as Ashley Stubbs
  • Simon Quarterman appears as Lee Sizemore
  • Angela Sarafyan played as Clementine Pennyfeather

And many others.

West World Season 3 Trailer

Yes, the trailer is released and you can watch it.

The audience is waiting for the third season. Now, the treasure of the season Released.

West World Season 3 Release Date

Because of the pandemic situation that will stop the shoot and production.

But, it will announce to release in 2020 as possible.

Also Read:   A Touch of Green Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
Sakshi Gupta

