We’re Here Season 2: Release date, cast and plot and HBO’s decision On Netflix

HBO docuseries We are Here just landed in the UK, but its celebrities Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob Eureka O’Hara, and the Drag Queen already have plans to take season 2.

The factual series, which sees that the RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni recruit residents from Bible Belt cities across the united states for a one-night-only reside drag show, was renewed by HBO for year 2 in June.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the trio said that while locations for the second season have not yet been confirmed, they have a few ideas in the works — COVID-19 permitting.

“We are moving ahead with compassionate guidelines due to the pandemic. We are going to have to be very cautious, and we’re doing it to the best of our ability; however, I’m excited to move forward,” Eureka explained.

They continued: “We have some ideas as far as locations, casting and stuff like this, but honestly, I believe we’re going to be much bigger and worse and gayer.”

Eureka also said that the group’s goal for next season is to”attempt to have even more fun,” “reveal more varied civilizations,” and”tell more tales which are intimate that people will need to watch.”

Bob, the Drag Queen, added: “We do not understand where we’re in this world. We don’t understand what we’re doing this week or tomorrow for that issue. I do understand that we are very excited to return in and safely amplify some queer voices in large small towns.”

Shangela also talked about the show’s renewal, stating that it is”amazing” that HBO is supporting them and continued to showcase”those queer tales across America in conservative areas that deserve to be informed.”

“You will never know, season 2 — let us keep going. Let’s go; let us go global. Who knows?” She said. “But now two is a fantastic place to be at, and as Bob said, when we figure out how to get out there safely and also create the same quality of this content storytelling, we are going be there.”

Bob subsequently added: “Let us go. We’re Here Europe; We’re Here Japan, We Are Here Jupiter.”

For season one, the fantastic threesome and cities visited across North America, such as those in Pennsylvania, Idaho, Missouri, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

The show’s final episode was set to happen in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Still, on account of the imposition of COVID-19 lockdowns with the three queens speaking through drag in their journeys, the episode took place over Zoom, across the US.