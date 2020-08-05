Home Top Stories Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Updates !!!
Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Australian prison play Wentworth is coming back, for now, eight, following the passionate fanbase of the show could rescue it from an untimely end.

A remake of Prisoner: Cell Block H, the series follows a group of incarcerated women and the lengths they go to survive.

While popular in its native state, the show has acquired a sizable following thanks to its broadcast in 158 different lands.

When is Wentworth season 8 on TV?

Season eight of Wentworth will premiere at the UK on 5STAR on Wednesday 5th August at 10 pm and will broadcast weekly from then on.

What will happen in Wentworth season 8?

It looks set to be yet another tough year for those characters in Wentworth, as they deal with the return of sadistic warden Joan’The Freak’ Ferguson, last seen getting buried alive for the heinous crimes.

The consequences for Vera Bennett, Will Jackson, and Jake Stewart, who worked together to lure her are gigantic — would any of them make it out?

Talking to RadioTimes.com, celebrity Pamela Rabe said: “Rest assured Ferguson has a fairly strong schedule, and she isn’t pleased! There are.

“They better watch out, that wicked threesome are particularly in her landscapes. Her relationship with Vera goes the longest back, but she’s strong dynamics with all three. They’ve all got something on every other.”

Who is in the cast of Wentworth season 8?

Season eight sees the return of Wentworth’s legends.

Also, the show is incorporating some new faces to its cast, including its first transgender personality Rebel’ Reb’ Keane.

Reb has been sentenced following an armed robbery to time in Wentworth, accompanied by romantic partner Lou Kelly, a former top dog at the prison who will waste no time before cages.

Expect to fulfill.

Is Wentworth ending after season 8?

Fortunately not! Wentworth will come to a close with its season scheduled to premiere in 2021, but the end isn’t far away.

Wentworth year eight premieres on 5STAR on Wednesday 5th August at 10 pm. If you’re looking for something else to observe, check out our TV Guide.

Rekha yadav

