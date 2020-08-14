Home Top Stories Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!
Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
After a long wait, Wentworth Season 8 finally established on July 28. The viewers are happy after getting the series back and they’ve highly appreciated episodes 2 and 1.

The avid viewers are expressing thanks to Foxtel and series founders for successfully finishing the projects for Wentworth Season 8 even when Australia is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming for Wentworth Season 8 was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wentworth Season 8 is composed of 10 episodes. The eighth season will function as the series’ season as it’s been announced that the show will become 2021. It means fans will have the ability to enjoy Wentworth Season 9 in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 consists of the main cast such as Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.

Whereas, the recurring cast for Wentworth Season 8 includes David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Peter O’Brien as Tony Cockburn, and Emily Havea as Mon Alson.

In Wentworth Season 8 Episode 2, we’ve seen Lou coming in the hospital unit with her finger reattached, while she and Reb hatch a scheme to raise money because of her sexual reassignment surgery. Ann persuades Vera to let down her hair and while they go into the bar, she agrees to let Jake babysit Grace. Marie finds that she can serve a life sentence in light of Heston’s death and threatens to expose her affair Will if she is not moved into overall; she subsequently decides to undermine Ruby’s plans for parole by notifying the police of Danny’s murder. Honoring his promise Will covers for Ruby at the last minute and the charges are dropped. Marie attempts suicide but is rescued by Will. Joan intends to abduct Grace a homeless man who knows she is not attacks and Kath Maxwell her.

Here’s the synopsis of why Wentworth Season 8 Episode 3 titled’ Enemy of the State’ — Young British’Wikileaker’,” Judy Bryant, is remanded to Wentworth facing charges of stealing secrets from the Australian authorities. Can it be a hero or a person of the state, or the people?

Don’t overlook the broadcasting of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 3 on Tuesday, August 11. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

