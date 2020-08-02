Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

The announcement of Wentworth Season 8 was done long before and its premiere took place last Tuesday, July 28. Foxtel tweeted a clip-on May 26 to announce that Wentworth Season 8 will be on the tiny screens on July 28. The caption was provided, “Lockdown will be finishing. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original”. On the other hand, the video is no longer available.

The enthusiastic viewers are expressing thanks to Foxtel and Wentworth creators for completing the projects for Season 8 even when Australia was combating from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the names of the main cast for Wentworth Season 8 — Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett, along with Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson. The recurring actors are David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Peter O’Brien as Tony Cockburn, and Emily Havea as Mon Alson.

In Wentworth Season 8 Episode 1 branded’Resurrection’, the audiences have observed a former top dog of Wentworth, Lou Kelly and her transgender boyfriend Reb Keane arrive at the prison following an armed robbery. Marie is eliminated from isolation and set in the security unit; there offers to cover Reb’s gender reassignment surgery if Reb kills Ruby. New General Manager Ann Reynolds takes the helm following the siege to eliminate Will in the ceremony. Vera is unwilling to come back to work after the birth of her daughter Grace, nevertheless, she’s tempted when she is offered a position she cannot deny and on the condition that Will remains as governor.

Rita is desperate to make contact and remains in police protection pending her charges. She learns the Attorney General, Marie’s former protector, has been found dead. Following Boomer insults Reb, Lou viciously attacks Boomer which prompts top dog Allie to eliminate one of her hands. Joan, currently living under the pseudonym Kath Maxwell, has set her sights and puts her plan for revenge into action.

Back in Wentworth Season 8, Kate Box’s character, Lou Kelly will be seen as a former top dog of Wentworth Correctional Facility who often utilizes a violent approach to get what she wants. Jane Hall’s personality as Ann Reynolds is going to be seen as a General Manager of intense authority, taking charge of the prison after the siege. Zoe Takes’ personality as Reb Keane will be viewed as a transgender, a little, and shy love and prisoner interest.

Here are the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode two titled’ Secrets We Keep’ (according to IMDb) — With Marie being made the scapegoat for the siege she creates a desperate attempt to enter general, while Boomer proceeds her crash course with Lou. Joan on the other hand starts her plan.

Wentworth Season 8 episode two on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.