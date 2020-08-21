Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!

- Advertisement -

Wentworth has finished seven seasons and is a drama. The series has grown into one of the very shows and was released in 2013.

The series has produced an international fanbase, and following the conclusion of season 7, the instalment is being expected by enthusiasts.

- Advertisement -

The series introduced two characters – Rick Donald as David de Lautour and Sean Brody. It is possible to watch Wentworth’s seven seasons.

Is the show going to acquire a brand new instalment?

To the excitement of those lovers, Yes, Wentworth is coming back with a brand new season. Foxtel affirmed this show’s renewal. A pair of 10 episodes will feature in season 8.

Foxtel tweeted a clip to declare that Wentworth Season 8 will return to the released on July 28.

The caption was titled”Lockdown will be finishing. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original”. Even though the movie was shot afterwards.

Wentworth’s Season 8 Episode 1 is titled’ Resurrection’, and also the synopsis goes like this: Following the siege lots of the offenders and officials struggle to reconstruct their lives with all the horror that they suffered, as the new General Manager deals with the fallout of their blockade, an outdated Top Dog reenters the compound, the legendary Lou Kelly.

What is going to be the Release date of Wentworth season 8?

We’re close to the release Tuesday of Wentworth Season 8 that will be on July 28, 2020.

We’ll be receiving the series by the end of September. In terms of the Netflix release, we do not have any confirmation regarding the date, but by the suspects. Following the finale day Since the season released. Thus, We

What is going to be the cast of season 8?

The cast for season 8 comprises:

Leah Purcell as Rita Connors,

Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett,

Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson,

Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart,

Susie Porter as Marie Winter,

Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson,

Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins,

Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, and

Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell

The new cast members include Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant, David de Lautour as Dr Greg Miller, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Jacquie Brennan as Linda Miles and Zoe Terakes as Rebel Keane.

More to know about the 8th Season of Wentworth.

The series was revived with a set of 10 brand new episodes. Usually, the previous seasons of Wentworth have approximately 10-12 chapters. There are rumours that now the series would have 20 events and can be broken to two components of ten per cent, giving way to the season sometime following the season.