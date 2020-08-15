Home Top Stories Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!
Top StoriesTV Series

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

By- Rekha yadav
- Advertisement -

After a long wait, Wentworth Season 8 eventually premiered on July 28. The audiences are rather happy after getting back the series and they’ve highly enjoyed episodes 1 and 2.

The avid audiences are expressing thanks to Foxtel and series founders for completing the projects for Wentworth Season 8 when Australia is fighting from the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming for Wentworth Season 8 was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wentworth Season 8 is composed of 10 episodes. The eight-year will serve as the series’ penultimate year as it’s been declared that the show will probably finish in 2021. This means fans will have the ability to enjoy Wentworth Season 9 in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 includes the primary cast such as Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.

Also Read:   Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

The recurring cast for Wentworth Season 8 includes David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Peter O’Brien as Tony Cockburn, and Emily Havea as Mon Alson.

Also Read:   Sherlock Season 5: Release Date And More Information See Here.

In Wentworth Season 8 Episode 2, we have seen Lou coming in the hospital unit together with her finger reattached, while she and Reb hatch a scheme to raise money for her sex reassignment surgery. Ann persuades Vera to let her hair down and while they go to the pub, she agrees to allow Jake to babysit Grace. Marie discovers that she can serve a life sentence in light of Heston’s death and threatens to expose her affair Will if she’s not moved to general; she subsequently decides to undermine Ruby’s plans for parole by telling the police of Danny’s murder. For Ruby at the last minute and the charges are dropped honoring his promise to Rita, Will covers. Marie, having failed in avenging Danny’s murder, attempts suicide but is rescued by Will. Joan’s plans to abduct Grace a homeless guy who knows she is not Kath Maxwell and strikes her, leaving her for dead.

Also Read:   “Noragami” is expected to return after five years? Is season 3 happening? CLICK to know about Cast, Release dates and Plot!

Here is the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 3 titled’ Enemy of the State’ — Youthful British’Wikileaker’, Judy Bryant, is remanded into Wentworth facing charges of stealing secrets from the Australian government. Can it be a hero of an enemy of the nation or the people?

Don’t miss the broadcasting of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 3 on Tuesday, August 11. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the most recent updates on the television show.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Rekha yadav

Must Read

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
After a long wait, Wentworth Season 8 eventually premiered on July 28. The audiences are rather happy after getting back the series and they've...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Major Details

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The season Released on March 11, 2020, on Netflix. But still, the season of the series On My Block is not confirmed. However, there...
Read more

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What Do We Know About Season 2?

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Shield Hero Season 2,'Rising Of The Shield Hero', is a Japanese Anime web series based on the novel set of the same name. Released...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything We know About The Netflix Series

Netflix Sunidhi -
Witcher lovers may be relieved to apprehend that the hit fantasy drama sequel is ready to maximum useful with its 2d season. The show,...
Read more

The Goods Comprise Salsas And Dips Which Have Onions That Were Part Of An Earlier Remember

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
The goods comprise salsas and dips which have onions that were part of an earlier remember. The goods comprise When you have any of the merchandise...
Read more

The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Talks On Season 3 Renewed

Netflix Anish Yadav -
The Family Man Season 2 is a highly expected superhit Indian web television series fans are waiting for the previous one year. The release...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Mirzapur Season 2 is a much-awaited Indian web television show. Its launch this year was previously supported by Amazon Prime Video although the exact...
Read more

Watchmen Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

HBO Nitesh kumar -
Watchmen Season 2, Watchmen is an American superhero drama limited television show that continues the 1986 DC Comics series Watchmen. Alan Moore and Dave...
Read more

Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Know All the Latest Updates

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
'Dirty Money' is a favourite Netflix series whose season lately got released. The series was declared a hit, and now the possibility of its...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Interesting Details!

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: The series has released its three amazing seasons and has become one of those series. Now lovers are eagerly...
Read more
© World Top Trend