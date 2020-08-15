Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, Wentworth Season 8 eventually premiered on July 28. The audiences are rather happy after getting back the series and they’ve highly enjoyed episodes 1 and 2.

The avid audiences are expressing thanks to Foxtel and series founders for completing the projects for Wentworth Season 8 when Australia is fighting from the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming for Wentworth Season 8 was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wentworth Season 8 is composed of 10 episodes. The eight-year will serve as the series’ penultimate year as it’s been declared that the show will probably finish in 2021. This means fans will have the ability to enjoy Wentworth Season 9 in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 includes the primary cast such as Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.

The recurring cast for Wentworth Season 8 includes David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Peter O’Brien as Tony Cockburn, and Emily Havea as Mon Alson.

In Wentworth Season 8 Episode 2, we have seen Lou coming in the hospital unit together with her finger reattached, while she and Reb hatch a scheme to raise money for her sex reassignment surgery. Ann persuades Vera to let her hair down and while they go to the pub, she agrees to allow Jake to babysit Grace. Marie discovers that she can serve a life sentence in light of Heston’s death and threatens to expose her affair Will if she’s not moved to general; she subsequently decides to undermine Ruby’s plans for parole by telling the police of Danny’s murder. For Ruby at the last minute and the charges are dropped honoring his promise to Rita, Will covers. Marie, having failed in avenging Danny’s murder, attempts suicide but is rescued by Will. Joan’s plans to abduct Grace a homeless guy who knows she is not Kath Maxwell and strikes her, leaving her for dead.

Here is the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 3 titled’ Enemy of the State’ — Youthful British’Wikileaker’, Judy Bryant, is remanded into Wentworth facing charges of stealing secrets from the Australian government. Can it be a hero of an enemy of the nation or the people?

Don’t miss the broadcasting of Wentworth Season 8 Episode 3 on Tuesday, August 11. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the most recent updates on the television show.