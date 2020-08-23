Home TV Series Netflix Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!
Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Wentworth Season 8: Wentworth is one of the most popular series on Netflix. It has garnered a lot of fans due to its plot that is incredible and a plot that flows through the sequence and has become the talk of the town since its release. Get a glimpse.

The Release Date of Wentworth Season 8:

This Australian net series was scheduled to release a few occasions as in July 2020 than in August 2020 and was later expected to release on 28 September 2020 but now is finally scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2020, as renewed by Netflix, US.

The Cast of Wentworth Season 8:

The show stars Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Leah Purcell playing the role of Rita Connor, Pamela Rabe at the role of Joan Ferguson, Kate Jenkinson playing the role of Allie Novak, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins, Zoe Terakes playing the role of Rebel Keanu, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall at the role of Ann Reynolds and many others.

The Storyline of Wentworth Season 8:

According to IMDB, the synopsis of Wentworth season 8 episode 1 with the name Resurrection states,” After the siege, many of the prisoners and officials struggle to reconstruct their lives with the horror they suffered, as the new General director addresses the fallout of the siege, an aged top puppy reenters the compound, the legendary Lou Kelly.

We’re a few hours away from the premiere of Wentworth Season 8 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Financerewind to acquire additional updates on this popular web collection.

