Wentworth 8: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Sunidhi
Wentworth has been renewed for season 8! Here’s when you can expect to see the brand new season on Netflix!

Wentworth is coming returned for season eight! Fans around the sector have been waiting to learn the release date of season 8 because season 7 was released on Netflix in the summer of 2019.

Below, we shared whilst we count on season eight to be had to circulation and what we count on to manifest with the future of the series.

Release Date

No launch date has been announced for Wentworth season eight as of early 2020. That’s not a big deal, though. Often, we ought to wait till some months before the release date till it’s announced.

Wentworth is not a Netflix original collection, even though most humans around the arena watch the show on Netflix. Wentworth is an Australian series that airs on Showcase, and usually, new seasons of the series best inside the spring and run thru the summertime. We’re anticipating the identical issue for season 8.

At the time of publishing, it looks as if the eighth season will probably be released in May 2020. There are 10 episodes inside the new season.

New seasons of Wentworth are brought to Netflix in the future after the season finale. With 10 episodes, Wentworth season eight will result in July or August 2020.

Wentworth, as mentioned, has been renewed for season eight. That become introduced before the best of season 7 on Netflix within the United States.

At that time, it changed into also introduced that Wentworth had already been renewed for season 9, in keeping with a report from Decider. Like season eight, season nine will also consist of 10 episodes. That way there are at least 20 episodes of this collection left!

