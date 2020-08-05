Home In News We Cover A Lot Of Different Headphones Here At BGR Prices,
In News

We Cover A Lot Of Different Headphones Here At BGR Prices,

By- Akanksha Ranjan
We cover a lot of different headphones here at BGR prices, but there is one line that outsells everything else however deep the reductions are on rival models.

We cover a lot of different headphones

We are speaking about Apple’s AirPods, of course, which are the best selling wireless earphones of time.

All AirPods versions are discounted right now on Amazon, but there is 1 deal specifically that we will need to tell you about:

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are on sale with a truly massive $60 discount,

dropping them to a new all-time low cost that’s a whopping $20 cheaper compared to the last year on Black Friday.

Head over to Amazon now, and you will find so many great deals on wireless headphones. For instance,

Bose 700 wireless sound canceling headphones that retail for $400 can be gotten for as little as $299 today.

That’s the lowest price of all time for what many reviewers state represent the only greatest set of over-ear ANC headphones crafted.

Those looking to invest far less money but still find high quality headphones will discover a huge deal on Cowin E7 wireless noise-canceling headphones.

They retail for $60 and possess a staggering 23,000 5-star reviews at Amazon, and a coupon you can clip today cuts them to only $47.99.

Those are fantastic bargains, but there is another sale you’ll want to check out before you commit.

And this specific sale occurs to be about a variant of the bestselling wireless headphones of all time.

We are, of course, referring to Apple AirPods,

which begin at $159 for the entry-level version should you purchase a pair right now from Apple

It is possible to find much better deals from most of Apple’s large retail partners

such as Best Buy and Walmart,

but you won’t find deals which are anywhere near being as good

as the one available at the moment at Amazon.

AirPods Guru has a $15 discount today,

which drops them to the same cost we saw this past year on Black Friday. That is a fine thing.

It is also possible to buy Apple’s $159 AirPods two for $139 now… but you should not.

Why notyou ask? Since AirPods two with Wireless Charging Case that normally sells for $199 have a gigantic $59 discount now.

That means that you may find a set for just $0.98 over

the entry-level version, although the entry-level version is $20 off!

These $200 authentic wireless earphones go on sale rather often at Amazon, but generally with a $30 discount.

If you are lucky, you might grab them $159,

that’s the selling price we saw this past year through Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Week blowout sales.

A cost of $139.98 is totally unprecedented for this bestselling model,

and there is no possibility this deal is going to stick around for long.

In reality, there’s a good possibility that today is your first and final opportunity

to score a pair at this crazy price.

Akanksha Ranjan

The Irish actor, who performed Connell...
