Waze just got a brand new safety feature which will work worldwide on both Android and iPhone.

Waze

maps will display railroad crossing warnings, prompting motorists to be extra cautious when approaching them.

Waze has been working with data from official railroad operators in many countries,

such as the US and Canada.

volunteers upgraded maps from different countries in lands with crossing information.

Google Maps may be Google’s most popular navigation program, but it is not the only one.

Google also possesses Waze, an app that lots of drivers prefer over Google Maps thanks to some feature which makes it more useful.

deploys crowdsourced information concerning the traffic beforehand that can be incredibly helpful to those people who commute a lot or drive for a living.

Google Maps were getting some of these features last year, but it’s still that has the advantage over Google Maps.

And Google just updatedwith another cool feature that should enhance the safety of drivers.

We’re taking a look at a brand new alert for railroad crossings.

said in an announcement that the attribute is”particular to and places drivers’ safety first,

helping them go back to the roads by highlighting the potential risks associated with driving over railroad crossings.”

Users in the usa, Belgium, and Canada may already know about the feature,

as it rolled out earlier this year in those areas, but it’s now available internationally.

Waze worked with the US Federal Railroad Administration along with other similar organizations in the US,

Canada, France, and Mexico, to add railroad crossings to maps.

The associations provided the data that was crossing, which was subsequently confirmed by volunteers

Local map editors then took the initiative to incorporate bridges in programs for additional countries, including UK, Italy, Israel, Brazil, Colombia, Belgium, Poland, Hungary,

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Netherlands, and Ireland.

More nations and territories will likely encourage the feature later on.

The feature will be accessible on both the Android and iPhone and automatically alert drivers that they’re approaching a railroad crossing.

A banner will appear on the program to underline the bridge and invite the driver to approach it with care, as seen in the image above.

Google Maps will likely get a similar feature in the future,

and we might see railroad crossing alarms pop up on other competing programs too.

But if you are driving a lot, is the way to take advantage of this specific safety feature.