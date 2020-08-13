Home In News Waze Just Got A Brand New Safety Feature Which Will Work Worldwide...
In News

Waze Just Got A Brand New Safety Feature Which Will Work Worldwide On Both Android And iPhone

By- Akanksha Ranjan
- Advertisement -

Waze just got a brand new safety feature which will work worldwide on both Android and iPhone.

Waze

maps will display railroad crossing warnings, prompting motorists to be extra cautious when approaching them.

Waze has been working with data from official railroad operators in many countries,

such as the US and Canada.

volunteers upgraded maps from different countries in lands with crossing information.

Google Maps may be Google’s most popular navigation program, but it is not the only one.

Google also possesses Waze, an app that lots of drivers prefer over Google Maps thanks to some feature which makes it more useful.

Also Read:   American Airlines and United Airlines have resumed selling possibly packed flights

 

deploys crowdsourced information concerning the traffic beforehand that can be incredibly helpful to those people who commute a lot or drive for a living.

Google Maps were getting some of these features last year, but it’s still  that has the advantage over Google Maps.

And Google just updatedwith another cool feature that should enhance the safety of drivers.

We’re taking a look at a brand new alert for railroad crossings.

said in an announcement that the attribute is”particular to  and places drivers’ safety first,

Also Read:   New navigation feature of Google Maps

helping them go back to the roads by highlighting the potential risks associated with driving over railroad crossings.”

Users in the usa, Belgium, and Canada may already know about the feature,

Also Read:   Google said to be readying a custom Processor for Pixels and Chromebooks

as it rolled out earlier this year in those areas, but it’s now available internationally.

Waze worked with the US Federal Railroad Administration along with other similar organizations in the US,

Canada, France, and Mexico, to add railroad crossings to maps.

The associations provided the data that was crossing, which was subsequently confirmed by volunteers

Local map editors then took the initiative to incorporate bridges in programs for additional countries, including UK, Italy, Israel, Brazil, Colombia, Belgium, Poland, Hungary,

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Netherlands, and Ireland.

More nations and territories will likely encourage the feature later on.

Also Read:   coronavirus update have broad ramifications across the US

The feature will be accessible on both the Android and iPhone and automatically alert drivers that they’re approaching a railroad crossing.

A banner will appear on the program to underline the bridge and invite the driver to approach it with care, as seen in the image above.

Google Maps will likely get a similar feature in the future,

and we might see railroad crossing alarms pop up on other competing programs too.

But if you are driving a lot, is the way to take advantage of this specific safety feature.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   SpaceX Crew Dragon May Wait Before Returning
Akanksha Ranjan

Must Read

The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Punisher Season 3, The Punisher is an American crime drama based thriller activity set by Steve Lightfoot. It's a series of Marvel's Daredevil....
Read more

‘Virgin River’ Season 2: What We Know About The Release Date, Cast And Storyline

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Virgin River expired on December 6, 2019, and Netflix viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner/midwife Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). He...
Read more

Hocus Pocus 2 : Is A Release Date Revealed?And Some Expection Here.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Disney+ humour film Hocus Pocus sequel is to be published. It's an American comedy movie starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Vinessa...
Read more

‘Westworld: Season 4’ HBO Reveals Potential Storyline And Some Expection Here.

HBO Vinay yadav -
Westworld is a Creation fiction TV Show Created Lisa Joy and by Jonathan Nolan, Produced with Techniques for HBO's Technique. The showcase is an...
Read more

Coronavirus Test Positivity Rates Are Rising Again In Texas

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Coronavirus test positivity rates are rising again in Texas, to the point that public health experts are worried about the nation becoming a new...
Read more

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Know Here Release Date, Cast And Other Latest Update.

Entertainment Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
Violet Evergarden is an anime tv series that introduced their first time back from the year 2018. The audience, in addition to the critics,...
Read more

Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Demon Slayer is every other Japanese manga assortment that's been adjusted into an internet assortment of a comparable identity. The e-book has been the...
Read more

The Boys Season 2 trailer: More terror, more exploding bodies and an army of superheroes And Here’s What We Know?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Amazon Prime Video has Released the first trailer for its next season of the hit series. The new season will see the development of...
Read more

Researchers Have Another Coronavirus Medication Which Seems To Work In Acute COVID-19 Cases

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Researchers have another coronavirus medication which seems to work in acute COVID-19 cases. Researchers A limited analysis of a monoclonal antibody medication called narsoplimab showed that...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 : Release Date And Here’s What We Know?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Sex Education became a British internet television show, and it's hit Netflix. Fans have been waiting for the Season ; Sex Education is a...
Read more
© World Top Trend