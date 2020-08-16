Home Technology Waze declared a new feature for its cellular app
Technology

Waze declared a new feature for its cellular app

By- Nitu Jha
Waze declared a new feature for its cellular app, service for contactless payments at partner gas stations in the US.

Stopping in these gas stations while navigating with Waze will activate a prompt to pay for gas working with the ExxonMobil or Shell apps.

The Waze navigation experience will then automatically restart once payment is finished.

Waze introduced several features a couple of months ago to help drivers navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The newest additions to the program were especially tailored to meet the requirements of individuals in regions undergoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

The app pinpointed food supply facilities around the map.

and helped drivers identify shops that encouraged drive-thru and curbside pickups.

Later, the business announced a new attribute that can help essential workers locate parking spaces easier.

thanks to integration with third party services. Google has not stopped adding new features to its next most popular navigation app.

Waze on Wednesday introduced a safety feature that should be available in all navigation apps: warnings for railroad crossings.

And on Thursday, the business unveiled another awesome tool that can improve driving, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Support for contactless payments from right inside the program.

Waze partnered with SpotHero and ParkWhiz from the US a couple of months ago to bring parking info into the program.

It’s now doing something similar with ExxonMobil and Shell allowing drivers to pay for gasoline from inside the app.

The attribute would be helpful at any time, not just during a pandemic.

But considering social distancing guidelines in place throughout the planet.

paying for things with as little interaction with other people as possible is an excellent benefit of using Waze.

The feature will also allow you to get fewer surfaces.

Shell contactless payment

like pump keypads, you would want to press when paying with your normal card. Unfortunately, the feature won’t work with all gasoline stations which you will find on the street.

When you park your vehicle at one of those gas stations.

the Waze program will display a notification prompting you to pay for petrol with either the ExxonMobil or Shell contactless payment apps.

You’ll keep earning profits through their respective programs as well.

but you will want to download the apps from the App Store or even Google Play to take advantage of this feature.

As soon as your payment is complete, you’ll be redirected back into the Waze app to restart your trip.

The attribute will be available in the US only.

so global Waze users searching for similar integration might have to continue waiting.

