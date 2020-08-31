Was ‘The Grand Tour’ Season 4: ‘Madagascar’ Date Leaked By Amazon?

- Advertisement -

Can The Grand Tour Season 4 highly anticipated”Madagascar” episode be aired on Amazon Prime shortly? A fan site claims that Amazon accidentally leaked the release date. What do we know now?

Is The Grand Tour’Madagascar’ Episode Dropping On September 4?

Will The Grand Tour finally return on September 4? Based on The Grand Tour Fans YouTube website, Amazon inadvertently leaked that date as the drop date to its long-expected”Madagascar episode.”

While Amazon generally falls episodes on Fridays, they typically include a preview movie to get fans excited. Generally, Amazon releases previews two to four weeks before the premiere date.

Then again, The Grand Tour fans have waited an extraordinary quantity of time for this episode. Because of Covid-19, producer Andy Wilman couldn’t edit the countless hours of movies. Part of that delay reason is that he got the virus. Additionally, the creation of any kind was hard to complete due to the social distancing and quarantine regulations.

If The Grand Tour Season 4″ Madagascar” episode does drop on September 4 without any previews or other hoopla, it would be since fans are clamoring for this event for the entire calendar year.

What Can We Know About The Grand Tour’Madagascar’ Episode?

Since the beginning of the year, the trio has revealed a few tidbits regarding the”Madagascar” episode. The episode will be 1.5 hours in length. Contrary to”Seamen,” it’ll be back to cars. The first episode of the fourth year had James May, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond at a cornucopia of ships.

In”Madagascar,” the team is back to regular vehicles. Jacked vehicles up. Following Grand Tour Nation, the three were seen in modified cars. “The cars, a Ford Focus on caterpillar tracks, a Bentley Continental GT with enormous off-road wheels, external roll cage and snorkel, and a Caterham with enormous rear wheels were being pushed by the trio.”

The mission of the trio? They must follow the trail of a French pirate!

Madagascar ‘Beautiful Place’

Back in January, The Metro reported that James May Was interviewed on BBC Radio 2. This was directly after the trio returned from Madagascar. Captain Slow exuberantly shared that the”experience it was great.”

The Grand Tour Fans Must Expect’Disaster’ In’Madagascar’ Episode

Things got pretty mad on The Grand Tour Season 4 episode”Seamen.” While floating on his boat in the Southeast Asia episode, James May was nearly murdered. Also, he became separated from his film crew. Seems like other crazy and dangerous things happened in the”Madagascar” episode also.

Well, somehow the trio became stuck on a separate island from the Amazon film crew. Jeremy Clarkson had tweeted, “Only May, Hammond and I really could do this: wind up 500 miles away from the entire team, on the incorrect island.”