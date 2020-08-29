Home Entertainment Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need...
Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
Back in July 2020, the Heavens opened and sent their newest original fantasy series, Warrior Nun, down to Earth by way of Netflix. The ecclesiastical series loosely based on the favorite Warrior Nun Areala comics from Ben Dunn follows a young girl named Ava (Alba Baptista) who expired and can be resurrected with a halo cemented on her spine, now destined to be a part of a secretive, holy collective of demon-hunting warriors. Resonant of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, except with amped-up combat scenes, the mythical series aired to acclaim among fantasy lovers. They seemed to like it was only getting started on its own divine spiritual journey.

Considering the first season ended with quite the reveal, fans happen to be curious if they will see more from Ava and her Sisters anytime soon. While you beg for more of the show from Simon Barry (Van Helsing, Bad Bad), here’s what we know about Warrior Nun Season 2 so far.

After Season 2 Of Warrior Nun Will Release On Netflix?

Most of us know that this supernatural fantasy web series’ debut season was release  last month on July 2. In August, the creators have revived this series for another season, along with the very next month. When last week that the news came out, Warrior Nun was renewed for Season 2, people began speculating various things about the upcoming season like its release date. But so far, there’s no update concerning the release date of Season 2 of Warrior Nun. It is expected that Season 2 won’t come out before 2021.

Who in the cast is coming?

Contemplating Simon Barry shared the renewal news to all the Warrior Sisters, it’s a given that those sisters in demon-slaying will return. Thus, expect to see more of the guide nun Ava (Alba Baptista), Shotgun Mary (Toya Turner), Sister Lilith (Lorena Andrea), Sister Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), and Sister Camila (Olivia Delcan). It would also make sense to see more of Jillian Salvius (Thekla Reuten), Father Vincent (Tristan Ulloa), and Mother Superion (Sylvia De Fanti). As depicted by William Miller, Adriel has to play a much larger role going into Season two, too, because the first season finale revealed he’s the sinister, evil force behind this divine chaos.

Though Ava is increasingly moving into being a part of the celestial world rather than the terrestrial one, which doesn’t mean folks like JC (Emilio Sakraya) won’t make an appearance in the future. Barry informed Entertainment Weekly that there is”always” room for human characters since he and the team supporting Warrior Nun need the series’ mythology to be balanced by this reality continuously.

How The Plot Will Progress In Season two?

Although it is too early to think of the storyline of Warrior Nun’s Season 2, it’s being said that story will continue from the ending point of Season 1. We’ll see more of Ava Silver in Season 2 of Warrior Nun like the debut season.

