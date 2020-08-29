Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!

- Advertisement -

You Want to Become a Part of a secret society?

Well, that is not up to us, but we’d nevertheless want to help. Thus, if you are a fan of a bad-ass secret society that hunts demons, Netflix has a brand-new series from the own kitchen, Warrior Nun.

According to a comic book of the Exact Same title by Ben Dunn, It’s a fantasy drama series. The production group is precisely the same, which functioned on Game of Thrones. Also, it’s led by Simon Barry. The series released its first time back on July 2, 2020, and it checks all of the boxes of a beautiful series.

It has already hit the top place in Brazil, New Zealand, and the Netherlands and combats in several different regions.

Will There Be a Warrior Nun season 2?

Netflix generally does not let its curiosity known to the near future of any series too premature. But we’ve got unofficial reports of renewal for another season. Looking at how the series is acting, the future of this series appears promising.

- Advertisement -

It’ll be a very long wait for another season, even when the filming starts in 2020–the oldest we could see it’d be in the next part of 2021.

But, we are going to have to await a formal confirmation to get another season renewal.

What To Expect in Season 2?

The same as every binge-worthy series, fans were left dizzy to get more of Warrior Nun. The climactic finish of this first season leaves you hanging.

The actual goal of The Order of the Cruciform has been shown. From the end of this, we also understand that Adriel utilized them as a defense from paradise since he no denies as confounded by The Purchase.

In the next season, we’ll see a conflict between Adriel along with The Order. Hopefully, reinforcements from paradise may descend to earn the battle equivalent.