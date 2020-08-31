Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

Warrior Nun is an occult detective web series that has release last month on Netflix. This unnatural drama is an adaptation of a comic book of the same name written by Ben Dunn. Simon Barry production the dream show Warrior Nun. The introduction season has a total of ten episodes.

This supernatural fantasy show’s story is all about a teenage girl who finds herself to a new personality for which she had been picked or faking. She’s connected with an association for which she must fight evil powers on the earth. In doing this, she must suppress the luring temptation of agents of Hell. Overall this series has achieved significant success in very little time, so much so that Netflix has renewed Warrior Nun for Season 2.

Here we’d have a peek at the latest updates of the upcoming season of Warrior Nun.

When Warrior Nun Season two will be release?

Well, yet there’s been no official release date declared by Netflix for Season two. The series was revived for another season soon, following the release of season one on Netflix in 2020.

Moreover, Netflix has officially verified that Warrior Nun is returning for a second season; it got renewed in August 2020. We expect, the next season to premiere in 2021; when the filming is wrapped by the end of 2020, even though it might even get postponed to the season 2022.

Cast Of Warrior Nun Season 2

• Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

• Toya Turner as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary

• Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvia

• Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

• Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

• Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent

• Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

Emilio Sakraya, was observed in the first half of season one before JC and Ava broke up. Hence, there’s a possibility; he might come back somehow in future episodes.

The Way the Plot Will Progress In Season two?

Even though it’s too early to speculate about the storyline of Warrior Nun’s Season 2, it is being said that story will last in the ending point of Season 1. We will see more of Ava Silver in Season 2 of Warrior Nun, as the introduction season.