Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Inforamation

Warrior Nun season 2 may be on the cards and fans are excited to find the fearless Ava. Will there be another series of Warrior Nun?

Warrior Nun season two could be coming to Netflix, as fans have fallen in love with the teenage hero Ava (played by Alba Baptista). The series follows Ava who wakes up in a morgue and finds out she is a part of an ancient order that struggles evil. Here is what we understand about Warrior Nun season two.

Warrior Nun season 2 release date: When will it air?

Assuming that Netflix will really renew Warrior Nun, season two will require much more than 40 days and 40 nights to achieve our screens.

If filming does start near the end of 2020, then it is possible that new episodes may arrive at the next half of 2021. Of course, as we all know, everything is up in the air at this time, so it is also possible that the Warrior Nuns might not have the ability to begin”warrior-ing” until ancient 2022.

Who’ll be at the cast of Warrior Nun season 2?

Alba Baptista takes on the role of the most crucial character Ava, and also a brand new season would not proceed without the leading lady.

Bearing this in mind, she is very likely to reprise her role within a brand new season, possibly alongside Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary and Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion.

Baptista is on Instagram, and she has already given lovers plenty of upgrades about the new series.

She thanked some friends for helping her land the principal role, stating: “I’m passing of gratitude for this opening of a new chapter.

“An unlimited thank you for Theresa Peters and Houston Costa for believing in me.

“Obviously, none of this could be a reality without the fantastic Richard Cook and Steve Cash, who wouldn’t be in my life if not for the forever loyal Carla Quelhas.”

Warrior Nun season 2 plot: What will the next season be around?

Now Adriel has revealed his true self into the world, Ava and her fellow sisters will fight his army of demons and hopefully save Shotgun Mary from the procedure.

Thanks to this evil cliffhanger, lovers have a lot of questions which need answering in season two, for example, what happened to JC, where Michael went, and how Ava will get the power to defeat Adriel.

The sisters will also have to reckon with the fact that The Order of the Cruciform Sword is built on a lie, one perpetrated by Father Vincent’s betrayal, so anticipate some serious ass whooping there too.